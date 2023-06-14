Jenna Johnson is celebrating five months with her baby boy.

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 29, posted a sweet carousel of photos to her Instagram in celebration of her son Rome's turning 5 months old.

In the pictures, Rome wears a brown and white striped set and is pictured in a Binky Bro hat. Johnson lists him up in the air and kisses his cheek.

"This weekend we celebrated our big boy turning 5 months 🥹," she began her caption. "Where has the time gone? And how do I bottle up every second of it??"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Some fun new things that happened this month. Rome is full of personality. Loves smiling, flirting, and laughing. He prefers standing to sitting...🤷🏻‍♀️."

"Loves to hold his bottle all by himself. Sticking everything in his mouth. Still trying to figure out if he's brunette or a red head. He is an old soul and as chill as can be...until he's hungry 🙃," the dancer concluded.

In April, Johnson shared a few sweet family photos with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Rome. "Life lately," she captioned the post, which included various photos and videos of the family of three.

Johnson began the post by sharing a photo of their son, whom the couple welcomed in January, sweetly referring to him as "Rolly Polly Olly." For the second photo, she highlighted a gorgeous staircase decorated with colorful flowers as she posed in a white dress and tan heels.

In another picture, she showcased an intimate moment with her baby boy as she is seen carrying him in her arms and kissing him on the forehead.

Johnson also posted a video of her husband getting a tattoo of what appeared to be their son's birthdate and a clip of their first time dancing together at six weeks postpartum. She added a tribute to her family of three by including a photo with her son and her husband, calling them "my everything."