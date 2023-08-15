Jenna Jameson Attributes Recent Weight Loss to Keto, Intermittent Fasting: ‘The Weight’s Falling Off’

Jenna Jameson spoke out about her recent weight loss on Instagram after fans commented on her slimmed-down appearance.

“I wanted to address a few things. I know everybody — well, not everybody but a lot of people — are addressing my weight loss,” the former adult film star, 49, began her video, acknowledging that she appears noticeably thinner.

“I’m just minding my health,” she explained, going on to elaborate that she did adjust her diet.

“I'm back to keto. It makes me feel the best," Jameson said of the high-fat, low-carb diet, which helped her lose more than 60 lbs. in the past.

A self-professed “keto queen,” Jameson said she gained 20 lbs. the last time she went off the keto diet.

“I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” she had shared in an Instagram post at the time. “The weight came back fast and furious.”

This time, along with keto, Jameson said she’s “doing a little bit of intermittent fasting,” referring to the popular time-restricted approach to eating. Intermittent fasting limits your eating hours to a portion of the day, requiring devotees to "fast" during the remaining hours to lose weight.

And the combination is working for Jameson, who shared “the weight's falling off."

But her diet changes aren’t the only reason for her weight loss, said the best-selling author of the autobiography How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale.

“I’m also off all medication, so we love that!”

Jameson struggled with a mystery illness last year that left her unable to walk. Initially, doctors believed she had the rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but eventually ruled that out.

Jenna Jameson says a combination of keto and intermittent fasting has helped her lose weight. Jennailluminated/Instagram

After a month-long stay in the hospital, Jameson, who lived in Hawaii at the time, returned home, sharing updates on her progress on social media.

But the mom of three — 14-year-old twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, whom she shares with UFC icon Tito Ortiz, and 6-year-old daughter Batel Lu, whom she shares with former fiancé Lior Bitton — recovered enough to walk down the aisle earlier this year when she wed wife Jessi Lawless in May.

The two tied the knot at the Little Church of the West in Las Vegas. It has special meaning for Jameson, as it's the same place where her parents said "I do."

Before addressing her weight loss on Instagram, Jameson shared a selfie with the simple caption, “Let me live ❤️‍,” inspiring her new wife to comment “fine AF.”

In reply, Jameson wrote back, “You make me feel beautiful.”