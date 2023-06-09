Jenna Jameson on Marriage to Wife Jessi Lawless: 'She Grounds Me and I Set a Fire Under Her A--' (Exclusive)

The former adult film star and Lawless said "I do" in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony on May 23

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden
and
Published on June 9, 2023 01:54PM EDT
Jenna Jameson Jessi Lawless
Jenna Jameson, Jessi Lawson. Photo:

Jenna Jameson/Instagram


Jenna Jameson isn’t holding back when it comes to her relationship with wife Jessi Lawless.

During a recent Wedding interview with PEOPLE, the former adult film star, 49, opened up about her union with Lawless, 40, and what makes their romance work.

“I'm kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions," she says. "I don't care, I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it's a good mesh for sure. She grounds me and I set a fire under her a--."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony on May 23.

The pair's relationship first began after Jameson flooded her now wife's social media profile with comments.

JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING

ANNELI ADOLFSSON

"I kept seeing this what seemed to be an attractive woman commenting on everything," recalls Lawless who was in a relationship with someone else at the time. Once she realized it was Jameson, Lawless was shocked.  "Oh my God," she recalls.  "I sent a message to her inbox and I said, 'Holy crap, thanks for the follow, legend. It's an honor.'"

Nothing transpired between the two until months later after Lawless became single.

"As soon as I broke up with my girlfriend, I think it was the next day, I went ahead and dropped right back into the DM's and was like, 'Hey, girl. So if I came to Hawaii, would you want to grab lunch or something?'"

JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING

ANNELI ADOLFSSON

Jameson was thrilled.

“She presented a challenge,” she says. “I'm very driven when it comes to challenges, so I knew I just had to lie and wait. And she came back around, she circled back.”

Lawless wasn't sure what type of relationship Jameson was interested in, but was "happy" when things progressed to a more serious level.

"The very second that I was in her presence, there's something about this woman, there's no words to describe the energy that she has, but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, 'Oh, fu--. This woman was made for me.' Everything about her felt like home."

Lawless continues: "She's probably the strongest human I've ever met in my life."

These days, Jameson says that she enjoys a quiet life and spending time at home with her wife.

"Cooking. It's my love language, she says. "It's very satisfying to me to watch the person that I love eat the food that I made. I don't know why. I'm a homebody, I just like being with Jessi. I guess I'm an introvert, even though I'm super famous. I think that so many years of being in the public eye has made me into this person that just enjoys the simple things."

