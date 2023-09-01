Jenna Jameson Says Marriage with Jessi Lawless Is 'Everything': 'She Feeds My Soul’ (Exclusive)

Jenna Jameson is reflecting on her career and how she made her name — and opening up about all that she has to look forward to.

In the new docuseries Secrets of Penthouse, premiering on Sept. 4, the 49-year-old former adult film star discusses the impact Penthouse magazine had on her life and the entertainment industry.

“When I was younger, I would always sneak into my dad's closet and look at his magazines and I loved the Penthouse articles,” Jameson tells PEOPLE. “I just would look at the pictures and I wanted to be those girls, and the minute I turned 18 years old, I started shooting. Within a few years, Bob Guccione was on the phone saying, ‘I want to put you on the cover and put you in the centerfold.'”

Jameson has a deep respect for Guccione, the late founder of Penthouse who took a chance on her. “We were both artists and we had the same idea of sexuality and how beautiful women are," she says.

When it comes to her creativity, Jameson says that her wife, actress Jessi Lawless, is a constant source of support. (The pair tied the knot in May in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony at the same chapel where her own parents got married.)

“My wife is my rock,” Jameson tells PEOPLE. “I think I'm the type of person that when I have someone that I can lean on and I can tell all my innermost feelings to, that's when I operate at max capacity and she accepts me for all my shortcomings and she helps me blossom when it comes to my creativity.”



As she reflects on her career, Jameson says that she doesn't agree "at all" with one comment made in the docuseries, which claimed Guccione “set the world back 150 years” and supported the notion that “women should be viewed as objects."

“I think that women are objectified, men are objectified, everybody is objectified,” the former adult film star tells PEOPLE. “Women's bodies are art and there's nothing to be ashamed of about that. It's not objectification if the woman is wielding her power. So I think that is just kind of a narrow viewpoint from a man, and from this woman, I don't feel objectified at all.”

Jennailluminated/Instagram

Looking back on her professional life thus far, the mom of two notes that she has no regrets.

“My dad always told me, never have regrets because everything you do, even if it's a mistake, you can apply that and learn from it and switch your trajectory," she says. "So yes, I've made mistakes. I've been a very pushy businesswoman, and I look back on some of those and I think, ‘Oh, I could have been a little bit softer,’ but you know what? It wouldn't be Jenna Jameson if I soften myself. So I take the good with the bad and I just keep rolling.”

Rather than dwelling on the past, Jameson is focused on what’s next.



"There are a few exciting things in the pipeline, including a follow-up to my New York Times bestselling memoir, How To Make Love Like A Porn Star... A Cautionary Tale," she says, going on to tease a possible television series.



She also shares she wants "to take a month-long trip on the Orient Express."

"Me and my wife on a train across Europe," she says. "I just want to wrap up my bucket list.”

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

In the meantime, while waiting to check that trip off her bucket list, Jameson is appreciating what she already has, especially her marriage.

“It’s everything that I want it to be,” the writer and actress says. “She just feeds my soul and I'm happier and happier and happier every day I wake up next to her.”

The first two episodes of Secrets of Penthouse premiere Monday, Sept. 4 at 9 PM ET on A&E.

