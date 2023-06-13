Jenna Jameson is apparently quite the chef!

In her recent wedding exclusive with PEOPLE, the former adult film icon says that cooking at home for her wife Jessi Lawless is how she expresses her love.

"I'm pretty well-known for being a chef. I cook," James tells PEOPLE. "So it's my love language, I guess."

The pair, who have known each other for one year, got engaged in April after beginning a more serious relationship in January. Jameson, 49, and Lawless, 40, then said "I do" at Church of the West in Las Vegas on May 23.

"It's so satisfying. It's very satisfying to me to watch the person that I love eat the food that I made. I don't know why," the Sin City-born star continues of her latest passion. "So I love doing that."

She adds: "I'm a homebody. I just like being with Jessi — I guess it's I'm an introvert. I think that so many years of being in the public eye has made me into this person that just enjoys the simple things."

As for Lawless, she appreciates the extra effort in the kitchen: the social media personality is in the food and beverage business herself as part-owner of Savage Sip Coffee Co.

"We're completely organic, all of our beans are grown at over 2,500 meters in altitude in volcanic soil, we're roasted and bagged in California and sent fresh to your doorstep," the Alabama native proudly tells PEOPLE.

With Jameson, Lawless says that she just feels like "home." Her dad Andy Lawless "adores" Jameson and even walked her down the aisle in the absence of her late father, Larry Massoli.

"The very second that I was in her presence — there's something about this woman, there's no words to describe the energy that she has — but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, 'Oh, f---. This woman was made for me,'" Lawless says. "Everything about her felt like home."

Expanding on their relationship, Jameson, who has overcome some serious health issues over recent years, says that she has finally found the person she "should have been with."

"I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children," the mother of three shares.

"And now that I've really found myself and I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down, I found the person that I truly should have always been with," she says.