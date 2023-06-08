Jenna Jameson's 3 Kids: All About Jesse, Journey and Batel

Jenna Jameson may have found love again with her new wife Jessi Lawless, but her first love will always be her children: twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette and daughter Batel Lu.

The former adult film star welcomed her twin sons on March 16, 2009, with her then-partner, UFC icon Tito Ortiz. Following their split in 2013, Ortiz received full custody of the boys, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Jameson then got engaged to her former fiancé Lior Bitton in 2015 and gave birth to their daughter Batel on April 6, 2017.

Before welcoming her daughter, Jameson addressed the body shaming she faced during her pregnancy on Instagram. The influencer shared that she had a difficult IVF journey that involved "lots of water retention and weight gain." However, she said her priority was a "healthy baby."



While it is unclear when exactly Jameson and Bitton split, the Playboy model announced her new relationship with TikTok influencer Lawless in February 2023, and the two got married in April in Las Vegas.

Jameson told PEOPLE in June 2023 that she still has full custody of her daughter, though Batel doesn't currently live with her. While she said she couldn't go into detail due to her legal battle, Jameson did say that "everything is fine, my children are great, there's nothing wild happening. Everything's falling in line and it's a good thing."

The former model also revealed that the reason she had been in relationships with men prior to her marriage to Lawless was because of her children.

"I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children," the mom of three explained. "And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

From their passions to their education, here's everything there is to know about Jenna Jameson's three kids: Jesse, Journey and Batel.

Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jette Ortiz, 14

Jameson's first children were born on March 16, 2009, in Newport Beach, California, two months before their due date of May 3. Jesse weighed in at 4 lbs. while Journey was 4 lbs., 11 oz. The former couple announced they were expecting in August 2008, with Jenna expressing her excitement after struggling with fertility.

“I can’t even express the extreme serenity that came over me once I saw my children inside me,” she said. “It has been my dream to have children for an extremely long time, and I truly feel like finally … the time is right and God has blessed me. I have never felt more like a woman, or more alive.”

In 2012, Ortiz obtained full custody of the twins. He shared that Jameson "walked away" from the children in a December 2019 interview with Vlad TV. "She hasn't been around in 6 1/2 years," he said at the time. "She just walked away. It's sad but at the same time she's a victim of her own self and I tried to help somebody I couldn't help."

The UFC fighter went on to add that his children were "As and Bs students" and were healthy.

"They're smart, articulate, very well-mannered, respectful kids," he said. "They don't have cell phones, they don't have iPads, they're hardworking kids. I keep it old school."

The twins were raised to be outgoing and outspoken, Ortiz noted, adding that they always introduce themselves when in a room of new people.

Jesse and Journey love playing sports and video games, even aspiring to follow in their dad's athletic footsteps.

In 2018, Ortiz posted photos of his son's first day of 4th grade, where the boys wrote on chalkboard signs what they hoped to be when they grew up. Journey wrote he aspired to be a "WWE Superstar," while Jesse wanted to be a "pro baseball player."

Ortiz raised the boys, alongside his older son from a previous relationship, with his wife Amber Nichole Miller. "I’m so proud to have these young men in my life and to see them grow and flourish. I’m so excited to watch them become men with their own families," Miller wrote on Instagram of the twins.



Jameson had a health scare in 2022 that left her hospitalized with weakened muscles for a month. In June 2023, she shared with PEOPLE that the experience left her feeling isolated from her family.

"Being alone and separated from your children and all those kind of things really took its toll, and I think that my brain just went into shut down mode," she said. "It was like, 'I can't deal with anything. I'm sick, I can't see anybody I love.' "

Batel Lu Bitton, 6

Jameson welcomed her third child and first daughter, Batel Lu Bitton, with fiancé Lior Bitton on April 6, 2017. Jameson gushed over Batel on Instagram, sharing that she was born weighing exactly 8 lbs. and was 21 inches long, and was "so calm and graceful." "I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton," Jameson captioned the post of her new baby girl sleeping on her mom's chest.

"I had a very long labor (12 hours) and pushed for an intense 22 minutes," the mom of three continued. "We are head over heels in love with her. Welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you."

In a September 2018 Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Jameson shared that her daughter had not yet met her older brothers, though she was hoping this would change in the future. When someone asked if they had met, Jameson wrote, "Unfortunately not. That is important to me and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … ”

She also answered a couple of questions on Batel's schooling, sharing she was "seriously considering" homeschooling and "certainly" wouldn't "let her be educated in California."

“She won’t go to preschool until she is able to speak easily and convey her feelings to me," she added.

In May 2019, Jameson announced that she had moved to Hawaii with her daughter and Bitton. "I’ve decided to follow through with my healthy lifestyle by raising my beautiful daughter in Hawaii," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I’ve been working towards this for SO long."

Batel loves sea life, especially dolphins, Jameson shared on her Instagram, writing, "My mini me loves the sea life park and she speaks dolphin, swims like a dolphin, and she said she wants to help the workers rescue and take care of the fish, turtles and others. Can a 4 years old volunteer?"

However, according to her social media, Jameson stopped posting pictures of her daughter often and has since moved to Las Vegas. The last post of Batel on Jameson's account was from August 2022 of a FaceTime screenshot between the mother and daughter, with the caption, "I miss you so much."

Jameson told PEOPLE in June 2023 she still has full custody of the little girl.

