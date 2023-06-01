Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’

Jenna Dewan is reflecting on the "magical" moments of motherhood.

On Thursday, the proud mom shared some heartwarming throwback photos of her daughter Everly to celebrate her 10th birthday.

"10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same," Dewan, 42, wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute. "You are everything and more to me. I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….!"

The dancer and actress posted a series of shots from the day Everly was born nestled on her chest in the hospital up until the present day. The snaps feature the two of them on the beach, celebrating a past birthday and an adorable shot of Everly as a toddler with velcro rollers in her hair — with mom captured mid-laugh.

The Let's Get Physical star also gave a glimpse of the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories, showing off a pink round cake and purple, blue and silver balloon art from Becky Balloons, a tradition that "amazes" every year, she wrote of the fun display. "Evie" even had a craft cart labeled "Evie's Slime Station."

Dewan shares Everly with her ex, Channing Tatum, 43. In his own tribute, the Magic Mike star posted a clip on Wednesday labeled "Channing Tatum on teaching his daughter the importance of telling the truth" from an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna where he promoted his third Sparkella children's book, inspired by Everly.

Dewan and Tatum welcomed their daughter in 2013, before they separated in 2018. Meanwhile, the Step Up alums have been vocal about successfully co-parenting the 10-year-old.

While Tatum was initially nervous to be a single father following his and Dewan's split, he quickly learned to embrace the girl-dad life.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," the Magic Mike star said in 2021. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

"But now, I do both," he continued. "I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Dewan also found her stride as a single parent, before getting engaged to Steve Kazee and welcoming a son, Callum, now 3.

At first, Dewan was concerned about the age difference between her kids, but that quickly went away. "All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond…😂," she joked beneath a photo of Everly holding Callum and flashing a thumbs up. "Worrying is a waste of time and energy."

Callum's first word was even his big sister's nickname. "The first word he said — before 'mama,' before 'dada' — was 'Evie,' " Dewan shared in September 2021. "His first word he started saying was a version of 'Evie,' and trust me, that is something she'll tell anyone and everyone that she sees. She is very proud of this moment. I loved it too. I was so happy.'

