Jenna Dewan Shares the TikTok Beauty Hack She’s Tried: ‘I Take My Self-Care Seriously’ (Exclusive)

The actress tells PEOPLE all the beauty tricks she's tested over the years — from driving with a sheet mask on to using her fiancé Steve Kazee's beard products for her eyebrows

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Jenna Dewan hosts an event highlighting the skin-renewing acids of NEOSTRATA in NYC 08 08 23
Photo:

Michael Simon

Jenna Dewan has a strict skin regimen, but every once in a while, she'll happen upon a hack she has to try.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new partnership with skincare brand NEOSTRATA, the star, 42, shared a few hilarious moments that ensued as a result of her willingness to experiment.

“There's a paparazzi picture of me with a face mask on. I was driving to an appointment and I was like, 'Listen, this is time-saving,'” Dewan remembered of the incident. Her family thought the pic was “the funniest thing in the world.” 

The actor, producer and dancer, who shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum and son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee, says sometimes it's all about sneaking in moments of self-care whenever — and wherever — she can.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is seen wearing a facial mask while driving around Los Angeles running errands and multi-tasking on Sunday. She wore the mask for about an hour while driving.

National Photo Group

Dewan may be a pro at multitasking, but, she also knows how to indulge when she has a quiet moment to herself. 

Her me-time includes using face tools to tighten and firm her skin, and she also loves a relaxing bath. 

“I'm a girly girl and I still love glam," she says. "Doing my routine, putting the moisturizer on, the different masks — all that stuff is a form of self-care for me.

Dewan also discovers new beauty hacks on TikTok, where she has one million followers herself, as well as tons of viral dancing videos and vlogs.

Out of all the tips and tricks she's spotted online and few she's actually tried, she says there's only one that's truly worked for her — and it involved coloring her eyebrows with her man’s grooming products. 

“I [used to] go get my eyebrows tinted or laminated, but when we were all home and trying to figure out what all we could do, [I saw] there was a way to do it at home that I tried. I was using Steve's beard stuff,” she confesses with a laugh. “It actually worked!" 

