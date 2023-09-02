Jenna Dewan Shares Back-to-School Photos of Her Kids – See the Sweet Pics!

The actress posed for some classic back-to-school snapshots with her kids Everly and Callum

Published on September 2, 2023 12:44AM EDT
Jenna Dewan
Photo: Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan may be excited for her two children to return to school, but the little ones appear to be not as thrilled.

Posing for some classic back-to-school snapshots on Instagram with her kids, daughter Everly Tatum and son Callum Kazee, the children initially appeared to be all smiles, although the following slides told a different story.

"Instagram vs reality, back to school edition. If my kids teachers are seeing this, THANK YOU," the Step Up actress, 42, wrote to her 9.3 million followers in a post that accompanied the carousel of photos.

In the first two snapshots, Everly and Callum smiled with their backpacks that appeared to be taken at the front door of their family home, later slides revealed the two children were likely experiencing some first-day jitters.

In the first photo, 10-year-old Everly, whom Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, is smiling for the camera as she wraps her arm around her mother's waist with her backpack at her feet.

A second clip captured Everly dragging her feet while walking through their home and into a wall. As for 3-year-old Callum, whom Dewan shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, he excitedly clutched the front-door handle as he posed next to his school bus-themed backpack. The second photo showed Callum kneeling down as he cried his eyes out.

Jenna Dewan and kids
Jenna Dewan is mother to Everly Tatum, 10, and Callum Kazee, 3. Jenna Dewan / instagram

Recently, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, The Rookie star provided tips for parents on how to juggle a busy household with kids and pets during the back-to-school season.

The actress says her four dogs —Wylie, Cosmo, Stella, and Meeka — are vital to keeping Everly and Callum happy, especially when dealing with the stress of changing routines.

"Evie and Callum love giving them treats [in the morning]," Dewan said of the relationship between her children and her pets. "Evie's turned into… She calls herself 'the dog trainer.' "

"Recently [Evie's] biggest thing is she's taught them how to shake. That's like the big thing that's been going on. And so she's very proud of this moment," she said of her daughter.

Dewan admitted while a new routine may be "overwhelming for everybody," her four canines help with helping the family feel "super grounded."

She said her kids also love playing with the dogs after their work is done and that her family prioritizes fun time together in the evening.

"They are a grounding nervous system, calming resetting force in our family," she explained. "Which only makes sense that we want to take care of them in the best way possible and [give] them the best, highest nutrition of food and treats and [incorporate] them into our back to school routine." 

