Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly, 10, Is 'Really Good' at Makeup: 'It Comes Naturally' (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan has a new makeup artist on her hands.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, the Step Up actress, 42, shared that her 10-year-old daughter Everly has been picking up a new skill. "She's been in a makeup trailer with me at work since she was...I have pictures of her 6 weeks old with me because I was filming Witches of East End and she was in the trailer with me," Dewan says of her daughter being around makeup artists.

"So she's just been around it. There's a part of her that's kind of interested, but she's really good. She has a little play set of makeup that I've been giving her and she's got a great look."

"I'm going to actually have her do my makeup. That's a great idea. It's playful for her. She's still 10, so she's young and she is enjoying other things, but she will have fun with it for sure. She loves glitter eyeshadow, which I do too. So it comes naturally," the star tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It turns out that it's not just makeup that Everly's taken an interest in — she's also dipping her toes into fashion. When Dewan went to see Taylor Swift's Eras tour this past week, the proud mom says that Everly had a hand in her outfit.

"She did pick out my outfit for Eras," Dewan reveals to PEOPLE. "She gave me a lot of notes. There were a lot of things I was like, 'No,' but...she styled me. It was styled by Evie that night."

This past week, Everly also attended the Eras tour with her 43-year-old actor dad, Channing Tatum. In videos and photos posted to friend Gayle King's Instagram, Tatum could be seen wearing a T-shirt that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," referencing one of Swift's songs.

Another video posted by USA Today showed Tatum and Everly swapping friendship bracelets before the show while King showed off her wrist full of bracelets as she posed for photos with daughter Kirby Bumpas, Alicia Keys, and Karamo Brown.

For Everly's 10th birthday in June, Dewan took her daughter to Disneyland and shared photos from their visit to the California theme park.

"Celebrating Ev’s bday in the most magical place on earth 🪄👑🫶🏻💫," she captioned the shots, which showed the happy new member of the double digits club dressed as Belle from Beauty & the Beast.

Dewan also honored her daughter on her birthday with a sweet tribute post on her Instagram. "10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same. You are everything and more to me," she wrote.

"I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….! ❤️🤯❤️🙏🏻."

