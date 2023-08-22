Jenna Dewan Says Her Dogs Keep Her Family 'Grounded' During Back-To-School Season (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is getting into the swing of the back-to-school season — with a bit of help.

The Rookie star, 42, is partnering with Blue Buffalo to provide tips for parents on how to juggle a busy household with kids and pets during the back-to-school season, and reveals to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview how she does this in her own life.

The actress says her four dogs —Wylie, Cosmo, Stella, and Meeka — are vital to keeping her daughter Everly, 10, and son Callum, 3, happy, especially when dealing with the stress of changing routines.

"Evie and Callum love giving them treats [in the morning]," Dewan says of the relationship between her children and her pets. "Evie's turned into… She calls herself 'the dog trainer.' She is able to use BLUE Bits [on] the tiny [dogs]."

Jenna Dewan is photographed with her four dogs courtesy of Blue Buffalo. Courtesy of Jenna Dewan

Dewan adds that Blue Buffalo's BLUE Bits training treats are not only great for getting the dogs to stay put on car rides to school drop-offs and dance rehearsals — but for learning new tricks too.

"Recently [Evie's] biggest thing is she's taught them how to shake. That's like the big thing that's been going on. And so she's very proud of this moment," she says of her daughter.

Blue Buffalo Treats - Tasty Chicken Recipe Courtesy of Blue Buffalo. Courtesy of Blue Buffalo

Dewan admits while a new routine may be "overwhelming for everybody," her four canines help with helping the family feel "super grounded."

In return, Dewan finds new ways to add fun to her dogs' routine, including letting her kids feed them some BLUE Nudges Chicken Jerky Cuts and BLUE BeneBars with Chicken & Mixed Berries to snack on before meals as they do their homework.

She says her kids also love playing with the dogs after their work is done and that her family prioritizes fun time together in the evening.

BLUE Jerky Cuts Made with Real Chicken Courtesy of Blue Buffalo. Courtesy of Blue Buffalo

"[The dogs] can be little helpers. They're helping during play time and before bedtime," Dewan shares.

She says it's in those moments that she feels particularly thankful for her pets.

"They are a grounding nervous system, calming resetting force in our family," she explains. "Which only makes sense that we want to take care of them in the best way possible and [give] them the best, highest nutrition of food and treats and [incorporate] them into our back to school routine."

BeneBars with Chicken & Mixed Berries Courtesy of Blue Buffalo. Courtesy of Blue Buffalo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Like Dewan, Blue Buffalo is prepping for the back-to-school season. The pet brand has joined the Box Tops for Education as the first pet category item in the program.

Any family that buys BLUE dog and cat treat varieties through November 2023 can scan their receipt and submit it on the Box Tops app to enter for a chance to win $1,000 for their family and $1,000 for their child's school.

For more information on the Blue Buffalo treats Dewan uses visit BLUETreats.com.