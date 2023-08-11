Jenna Dewan knows what it's like to struggle with acne and melasma. So, when it comes to maintaining her skin, she’s always looking for the best products to suit her specific needs.

When NEOSTRATA – a science-backed brand that creates products catered to hyperpigmentation and discoloration – came across her path, The Rookie actress, 42, was blown away.

“I found NEOSTRATA and I truly became obsessed because I saw results in a few days. My skin was brighter, the texture was better, the pores were smaller and more refined, and I started noticing my melasma getting lighter and a little better,” Dewan tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I was like, ‘Wow, these products are really good.’”

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Now, Dewan has partnered with the brand — which is the self-proclaimed “OG of Acids" having formulated with them since 1974 – and she’s using her platform for good in the hopes of empowering others along the way.

“Removing stigma in life in general is important. We all have issues that we're dealing with that may affect our self-confidence. I find it really healing when somebody's very honest or talks about what they're going through,” she says.

That’s why she’s not afraid to be vulnerable and share her journey publicly. “I've had to work at having skin that I feel really comfortable in. I just think it's important to be honest. And, she adds, "It's good to pay it forward.”

In her 20s, Dewan had cystic acne on her cheeks, which ultimately left scars. She decided to undergo a laser treatment, which she now looks back on as something that “maybe was a little too strong. All of a sudden I had this brown racing stripe on my face. It brought out my melasma,” she says.

Melasma causes brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots on the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. The condition worsened for Dewan after giving birth to her now 10-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“I learned that it's quite difficult to tackle and keep it under [control] because hormones, pregnancy, stress, heat, all that stuff starts to activate it again.”



Michael Simon/Shutterstock

These days, the busy mom of two (the actress also shares son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee) has her skincare routine down to a science.

The cleanser she “really swears by” is NEOSTRATA’s Foaming Glycolic Wash, an AHA-based formula that promises even skin tone and cleansed pores and gives Dewan an “immediate glow.”

Her serum of choice: the brightening 15% Vitamin C + PHA drops. While amps up her radiance even more and it also works impeccably well under her makeup, she says.

Dewan uses two moisturizers, the lightweight PHA Daily Moisturizer in the morning, and the Triple Firming Neck Cream at night (Dewan’s tip: also apply it on the face to lock in hydration).

Dewan’s schedule might require a speedy getting-ready process, but she is, at heart, a “girly girl” who still loves to indulge in her rituals. “Doing my routine, putting the moisturizer on, the different masks — all that stuff is a form of self-care for me.”



And prioritizing the things that make her shine from inside out is the key to Dewan's confidence. She wants others out there to get on board that philosophy too.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I think finding what makes you feel good and increasing that in your life, whether that's working out, going out and playing, seeing friends — whatever it is that brings you true happiness and joy — that's the hack of life. Really tap into that.”

She adds: “I say this to Evie a lot too. What is it that you truly love to do? What are you passionate about? If you make a point to find ways to do that more in your own life, that's just going to translate into outer beauty and inner confidence. So I think it's about finding your joy more than anything.”