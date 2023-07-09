Jenna Dewan Enjoys ‘Girls Trip’ with Daughter Everly, 10: ‘So Beyond Grateful'

Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly embarked on a girls trip they’ll never forget.

On Sunday, the Step Up star, 42, shared a series of photos captured from their time together at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita near Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

“Mom x Ev girls trip...so beyond grateful for this special time together and crazy fun trip we will never forget!! Heart is bursting 🤍 🐚,” Dewan captioned the Instagram post.

The first photo in the carousel features a stunning closeup of Dewan and Everly, 10, holding each other with their eyes closed as their foreheads touch, while the sun’s bright rays beam from above.

Following a snapshot of the notes the hotel wrote to the mother-daughter duo, Dewan shared a sweet candid lifting her daughter up at the beach — both sporting great big smiles.

She also included a picture of her daughter wearing a pink watercolor swimsuit and a straw hat looking at bracelets.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

In between shots of her colorful bag and an iguana, Dewan posted a photo chasing her daughter along the shore in a dark green string bikini.

The actress later shared a selfie of the two at their dinner on the beach at sunset.

Dewan also shared a clip of Everly relaxing in the spa with cucumbers on her eyes and a towel over her face, alongside a video of the mother-daughter duo hugging side-by-side in the water.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Several of Dewan’s friends commented on the post, including fellow professional dancer Allison Holker, who wrote, “This is beautiful ❤️❤️.”

“This is so sweet. What a duo❤️,” Lucy Hale wrote. Michelle Monaghan commented, “This is so special indeed!!!! Adore you both so much! ❤️.”

On her Instagram Stories Friday, Dewan shared a sweet snap of her and fiancé Steve Kazee’s son Callum Michael, 3, stepping onto the sand in a tie-dye shirt and khakis.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

She then posted a video of both her son and daughter — whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum — walking along the boardwalk.

The mom of two snapped a pic of her children smiling as they enjoyed some Sprinkles cupcakes. “Cutest duo,” she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Last month, Dewan celebrated Everly's 10th birthday at Disneyland, where she dressed as Belle from Beauty & the Beast..



"Celebrating Ev’s bday in the most magical place on earth 🪄👑🫶🏻💫," she captioned the Instagram photos from their visit to the California theme park.

On Everly's actual birthday, Dewan wrote in a touching tribute, "10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same. You are everything and more to me."

"I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….! ❤️🤯❤️🙏🏻," she concluded her Instagram caption.