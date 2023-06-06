Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday

Jenna Dewan shared scenes from a "magical" day at Disneyland with daughter Everly, who turned 10 on Thursday

Updated on June 6, 2023 03:33 PM
Photo:

Jenna Dewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan treated her 10-year-old to a magical day at Disneyland.

On Monday, the Step Up star, 42, shared photos from a visit to the California theme park in celebration of daughter Everly's 10th birthday.

"Celebrating Ev’s bday in the most magical place on earth 🪄👑🫶🏻💫," she captioned the shots, which show the happy new member of the double digits club dressed as Belle from Beauty & the Beast.

Mother and daughter enjoyed taking in the sights, going on rides and skipping around the park together. Dewan shared a beautiful post celebrating Everly on her actual birthday on Thursday.

"10 years ago today this fierce, magical soul entered the world and made me a mom.. and my life has never and will never be the same. You are everything and more to me," she wrote.

"I am eternally, proud and grateful to be your mom. Thank you for choosing me. I love you more than I could ever express!! Ahhh 10….! ❤️🤯❤️🙏🏻."

The actress and dance pro shares Everly with ex Channing Tatum. She is also mom to son Callum Michael, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee.

The mom of two last shared a photo of her two little ones together on Instagram on Easter, writing, "Over here working hard for that picture again. Happy Easter everyone!! 🐰🫶🏻🌷☁️."

