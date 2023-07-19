Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Going to Nude Beach in Spain When She Was 18: ‘I’ll Just Say, Bring Extra Sunscreen’

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing a wild memory from her teenage years.

On Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the former first daughter, 41, revealed that she once visited a nude beach in Spain when she was 18. The surprising confession came during a discussion about how the Speedo is making a comeback.

"Some would argue it never went away, because if you go to the beaches of Europe, which I haven’t been to in awhile — Speedos or no Speedos, there are a lot of nude beaches in Europe," Hager said to her co-host, Hoda Kotb, who then jumped in with a story about a trip she and her brother took where they encountered a nude beach.

"I still remember, my bother and I were young, we just traveled together after school. And it was just the two of us," Kotb, 58, recounted. "Our parents were super strict, we couldn’t go out after 9 p.m., but they let us go overseas together. Because I think for them the world was small because they were from Egypt."

She continued, "But we walked upon a little beach and we were shocked. It was embarrassing. First of all, you’re with your brother and you want to die right there. We were like, ‘What’s going on !?’ We just couldn’t believe what we were seeing."

Hoda Kotb (left) and Jenna Bush Hager on the set of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna.'. Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Kotb then asked Bush Hager, "Oh my god, would you ever?" — prompting her to admit that, yes, she's been there, done that. She shared that she visited a nude beach at 18 while studying abroad in Spain.

And thanks to that experience, she had some pro tips to share with viewers. "I’ll just say, bring extra sunscreen if you’re going. At the time, it feels fun and free. But wear extra protection — sunscreen, that is — because the sun hits in parts you’ll never see," she joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Kotb also asked her colleague if she was "egged on" or the one who did the egging on with the friends she was with at the time. "I think I was probably egged on …" she said, adding after realizing that Kotb just wasn't convinced, "No, don’t give me that look!"

"Well, usually you’re the ringleader. You’re the one, like, ‘Come on, you guys, let’s do it, you only live once,'" Kotb said.

Bush Hager replied, "Usually sometimes, but in this case, we all decided to go for the day. And I went," prompting an impressed Kotb to call her "wild."

Now that the Everything Beautiful in its Time author is a mom of three — she shares Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, with husband Henry Hager — her beach days are much tamer. She said she prefers the coverage of a one-piece swimsuit.

“That feels comfortable,” she explained. “And also I’m running around with other humans. I think in college and other times, I wore a two-piece.”

In January, however, the TV personality shared a painful story about a time when she wore a two-piece swimsuit as a teenager, and received a critical comment about her body from her grandmother Barbara Bush.

"I remember the bikini color that I was wearing; a yellow bikini color. I was laying next to my sister. And my grandmother, who I adored but had kind of a biting personality, said something like, 'Oh Jenna, looking chubby,' " she recounted on Today. "I remember feeling like I wanted to hide in it."

Later on, the former first lady explained to Bush Hager that "her mother said those types of things to her."

Bush Hager explained, "Her mother always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it. 'Martha's the pretty one, you're the funny one, you're the smart one. Martha's this one, you're that one.' "

Reflecting on that conversation, she added, "Late in life, she said, 'You know when I said those things to you, I was talking to myself.' "

Bush Hager later told Kotb, "I didn't wear a bikini for years."

