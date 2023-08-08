Jenna Bush Hager Would Like Another Baby — But Her Husband Henry 'Put His Foot Down'

Now that her youngest child, Hal, recently turned 4, "It's sort of time for me," the 'Today' star said

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 07:40PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager recently admitted she'd be open to having a fourth child. Photo:

Instagram/jennabhager

Jenna Bush Hager is open to the idea of expanding her family.

The former first daughter, 41, confessed on Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna that she's open to the idea of having a fourth baby — only, her husband, Henry Hager, isn't as keen on expanding their family.

Jenna was chatting to Sheinelle Jones (who was filling in for co-host Hoda Kotb) about her youngest child Hal's recent birthday party when Jones, 45, remarked that she couldn't believe Hal was already 4.

"I know. It’s sort of time for me to have another baby," Jenna replied, according to Today.com.

“Is it time?” Jones queried.

“Yeah, but...” said Jenna, who is also mom to daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7.

Her journalist instincts kicking in, Jones asked, “Can we announce it now?”

Jenna immediately gestured to her stomach and replied, “Well I’m not [pregnant]."

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager family
Jenna Bush Hager said her husband isn't onboard with the idea of expanding their family. Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

Jones continued to playfully press her colleague: “Not now, but I’m saying, do you think you’d [want to have another child]?”

“I’d like to have another baby, but no...” an increasingly flustered Jenna answered. “You’re going too far.”

Jones was undeterred. "I’m not going too far," she said. "Anytime you talk to a woman and she’s [noncommittal about having another baby], it’s happening."

However, the Everything Beautiful in its Time author set the record straight, insisting that Hal was unlikely to be promoted to big brother.

"No, no, no, we’re not. We’re not. Henry put his foot down. He says we have three healthy babies. I'm 41 [and] I had a little health stuff [while pregnant] with Hal," she explained.

Still, Jones remained convinced that Jenna would find a way to win over her husband and get her wish.

“If you haven’t met Henry, he is so darn cool. You know how much I love your husband. I just think he’s the nicest guy,” she told Jenna, who later admitted that getting Henry onboard could happen, jokingly saying, “Well, I do feel like women usually have the advantage in that area.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager aren't in agreement about having another baby. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

During an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier this year, Jenna confessed to trying to push Henry into another big life move. She told Kotb, 58, that she gave Henry an ultimatum to either propose to her or she would move to Latin America.

“When we were dating, I was leaving Washington, D.C., and I kind of — in a dramatic fashion you may or may not recognize — said, ‘If you don’t want me to leave for Latin America, we need to get engaged,’ ” she recounted. “It was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum. Real manipulative. And [I said], ‘You know, there are very handsome men over there, but could we get engaged?' "

Henry outright told her, "I'm not going to ask you to marry me," but she began to think he had changed his mind when they went on a date to a fancy restaurant.

"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal, and tied around one was the fortune, which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," Jenna said.

"And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, 'Yes! I will marry you!'" she continued. "And his face dropped. He could have cried."

Henry eventually popped the question in 2007, and the couple married in a private ceremony one year later at former President Bush's 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.

