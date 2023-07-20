Jenna Bush Hager Says She Has ‘Trauma’ After Using Viral TikTok Aging Filter: ‘I Look Like My Dad!’

Jenna Bush Hager says she's traumatized after using the viral TikTok aging filter.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, tried the filter on the air Thursday during a segment on NBC’s morning show.

“We’ve seen this before but this one ages you using AI. So it’s a realistic glimpse,” Bush Hager's co-host, Hoda Kotb, 58, said.

“Whoa. I look like my dad,” Bush Hager, the daughter of the 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush, announced, appearing shocked.

“You kinda do look like your dad,” Kotb agreed, laughing.

“Don’t laugh! I’m a handsome woman,” Bush Hager added, laughing herself.

“I’m having a little bit of trauma. We said we didn’t care what we look like but I do care,” Bush Hager continued. “I’m a very manly older person and that was just, not expected. You look exactly the same and I look like a man.”

Bush Hager revealed that she spoke about aging and death with her 45-year-old husband, Henry Chase Hager, the previous night.

“Last night, I said to Henry, 'This artist that I love named Frank Tolbert died' — he was a Texas artist who passed away — and I said to Henry, ‘He died and he was just in his late 70s, 77.’”

Henry told Bush Hager that he would only have a few decades left if his life unfolds like the artist.

While Kotb agreed that’s “a scary way to look at it”, Bush Hager added: “Well I said, ‘How are you going to live them? Do you feel like you’re living them to the fullest?’ And he rolled over.”

“But I do think it’s an interesting thing, because you can either think of each day as a gift. Because no day is promised!” she continued, “Or you can think of that as a sad thing.”

Earlier in the show, Bush Hager pointed out that “Aging for us is not about what we will look like in 30 years. I feel like it’s more like, what we would have done, who we would have been with, what we would have shown.”

Bush Hager is the latest famous face to try out the trend, joining the likes of Courteney Cox, Amy Poehler, and Kylie Jenner in getting a glimpse at how their older selves might appear.



Today with Hoda and Jenna airs weekdays (10 a.m. ET) on NBC.