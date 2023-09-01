Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos

The mom of three enjoyed a special trip to Paris with husband Henry Hager and their daughters

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager with husband Henry Hager and daughters Poppy and Mila. Photo:

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing scenes from her family's time in Paris.

On Friday morning, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, shared family photos from the group's time in France together on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Bush Hager takes a photo of Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10, dressed in matching shirts and looking at themselves in a small circular mirror.

They got the whole family together for another mirror shot, with husband Henry Hager also appearing in the vintage-style snap. Missing from the photos was son Hal, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Poppy and Mila.

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

The girls both give their best impression of "The Thinker" in another photo taken in front of the famous statue.

The family also enjoyed lunches and dinners out and visited a museum or two among their travels, with sweet moments making memories in between.

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Scenes from Her Family's Summer Trip to Paris
Jenna Bush Hager with husband Henry Hager and daughters Poppy and Mila.

Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

Last month, Bush Hager reflected as son Hal turned 4.

"I FaceTimed him this morning and I said, 'Hal, do you know in one hour four years ago, you were cut of my tummy?" she told co-host Hoda Kotb.

"And he goes, 'Cut out of your tummy?' " she continued, making a face to mimic the little guy's disgust.

She also paid tribute to her little boy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happiest fourth birthday to our dearest. I love to be face-to-face with you my love."

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of All Three Kids on Their First Day of School
Tamera Mowry-Housely's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes By So Fast'
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Kids Pose Together on Their First Day of School: 'Life Goes by So Fast'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Was Against Colorful Toys Before Becoming a Mom, But Postpartum Changed Her Mind (Exclusive)
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Lilah and Jackson's First Day of School: 'Misty Eyed'
Robin Thicke April Love Geary Global Ocean Gala 06 02 20 Instagram preschool 08 30 23
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Share Adorable Photos of All Three 'Babies' on First Day of School
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter
Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Photos from Daughter Anja's Pool Party for Her 15th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her First Priority as a Parent: 'I Don't Care That They Go to Good Schools'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)
Jessica Simpson Says Her Family Is 'So Happy' After Moving to Nashville for the Summer: 'Not on Guard'
Chandler Powell Instagram 08 31 23 - with Grace
Chandler Powell Laughs with Daughter Grace, 2, as She Pretends to Be a Koala in Silly Photo
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids Walked into First Day of School with Bravery
Allison Holker Boss Says Kids 'Walked Into First Day of School' with 'Bravery': 'Proud Mommy'
Tori Spelling wishes her son Finn happy birthday on instagram
Tori Spelling Celebrates Son Finn's 11th Birthday: 'I Was Made to Be Your Mom'