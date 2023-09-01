Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Pose All Over Paris in Fun-Filled Family Trip Photos

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing scenes from her family's time in Paris.

On Friday morning, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, shared family photos from the group's time in France together on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, Bush Hager takes a photo of Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10, dressed in matching shirts and looking at themselves in a small circular mirror.

They got the whole family together for another mirror shot, with husband Henry Hager also appearing in the vintage-style snap. Missing from the photos was son Hal, 4.

Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Poppy and Mila. Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

The girls both give their best impression of "The Thinker" in another photo taken in front of the famous statue.

The family also enjoyed lunches and dinners out and visited a museum or two among their travels, with sweet moments making memories in between.

Jenna Bush Hager with husband Henry Hager and daughters Poppy and Mila. Jenna Bush Hager/ Instagram

Last month, Bush Hager reflected as son Hal turned 4.

"I FaceTimed him this morning and I said, 'Hal, do you know in one hour four years ago, you were cut of my tummy?" she told co-host Hoda Kotb.



"And he goes, 'Cut out of your tummy?' " she continued, making a face to mimic the little guy's disgust.

She also paid tribute to her little boy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happiest fourth birthday to our dearest. I love to be face-to-face with you my love."