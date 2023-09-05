Jenna Bush Hager Shares Funny Tip She Tells Kids When Traveling as a Family with Husband Henry Hager

"If you have a problem, don't wake me, wake daddy," Bush Hager said of flying with her three kids

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 02:54PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is getting real about traveling with three kids.

On Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager, 41, and co-host Hoda Kotb, 59, discussed their summer vacations together, with the former first daughter sharing that she'd visited Normandy, France with her family. Bush Hager shares her three kids with husband Henry Hager, 45 — son Hal, 4, and daughters Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10.

"My 84-year-old mother-in-law took all of us — well not all of us, one of us stayed home, but it was okay, that was all — but almost all of us to France," she began. "We went to Normandy, we saw the D-Day beaches, the cemetery."

"What did your kids, cause your kids are at the age now here they're kind of understanding. Did you explain things to them?" Kotb asked her co-host.

"Yes and I was so impressed...their favorite day was when they went and visited the American cemetery at Normandy," Bush Hager replied. "They just thought it was moving and they could feel it and they never said, 'I'm bored.' They never once...Well, there was one day there was a little grumpiness."

"How did you tee that up?" Kotb asked Bush Hager about her ability to get her kids to stay alert.

"There was a lot of pre-game and a lot of teaching of history — we read Poppy some books. And also it's like, 'Your grandmother is 83 and her father fought in World War II and it's going to be meaningful for her,' " Bush Hager said.

"They've never been anywhere and to witness their face when they saw a different culture? It was really incredible," she continued.

"That's big," Kotd replied.

"And by the way, they were well-behaved," Bush Hager added. "I think if we set our expectations for our kids, they fall asleep."

"How bout the flight?" Kotd asked.

"They slept. As far as I know, because I slept. If you have a problem, don't wake me, wake daddy," Bush Hager joked.

