Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her First Priority as a Parent: 'I Don't Care That They Go to Good Schools'

Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with husband Henry Hager

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on August 31, 2023 12:10PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Photo:

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing her main priority as a parent.

On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of three, 41, spoke with co-host Hoda Kotb about what is most important to her as her three kids continue to get older. Bush Hager shares daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, plus son Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager.

"I spend almost all my time in parenting, trying to raise kind kids," said Bush Hager. "I don't really care about any of the other stuff."

"Yes, I agree with you," added Kotb, a mom of two.

"I mean, they're smart, great. But I don't care that they're number one in their class, or go to good schools. I just want them to be the type of kids that are kind," Bush Hager continued.

"And then coolness just comes too," she joked.

Last month, the mom of three shared some sage parenting advice she received. "Somebody gave this advice to me when my kids — and they’re still young — but when Mila was young, was, ‘Listen to all the stuff,' " she recalled.

"And sometimes you don’t want to because they’re endless. But now, Mila writes me these letters from camp that have every detail. And other people are like, ‘All I heard was it was fun,’ " she said of her oldest.

"I’m hearing every. Single. Thing," she continued. "And then she wrote Poppy this letter that made Henry and I weep, which was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. You’re going to feel homesick, but the difference is, I got you.' "

Mila's letter to Poppy continued, "I got you. I’m there for you. I’ll be there for you next year, and you can come into my cabin and I've got you."

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager family
Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

While speaking to PEOPLE for a cover story earlier this month, Kotb revealed she had the utmost respect for her co-host, especially because of her ability to share intimate details about her life without fear.

Not only has she been an open book about some of her most "OMG" moments, but she’s also been equally as transparent about her issues with fertilitybody image and other sensitive topics. 

“When I watched her drop those bombs on the desk, I was like, ‘Girl, what are you doing?’” Kotb recalled of Bush Hager. “But she’s unabashedly herself. People spend their whole lives trying to get there, and she is exactly who she is.”

As for the mom of three, she told PEOPLE she doesn’t give those things much thought.

“In fact I try not to put too much pressure on myself for perfection, because I’m nothing close to that. I find perfection to be wildly boring," she said.

