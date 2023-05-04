Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Embarrassing Thing Mom Laura Bush Said to Her on the Night Before Her Wedding

The former first daughter revealed an embarrassing moment shared with her mother the night before her wedding to Henry Hager

By
Updated on May 4, 2023 11:52 AM
Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jenna Bush Hager is opening up about an embarrassing moment she shared with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and her mom Laura Bush, the night before her wedding to Henry Hager.

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts were discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which the actress got candid about her sex life with some of her exes, including Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

"Do you kiss and tell?" Hoda Kotb, 58, asked Bush Hager on Thursday morning.

"I try not to. But I’ve been married to one person for a long time, so I don’t kiss and tell about that relationship," Bush Hager, 41, responded.

When a photo from her wedding to Henry Hager was then shown on the screen, Bush Hager joked, "Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y’all! Just kidding."

She went on to discuss what happened the night prior to her big day, saying: "My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!’ And Barbara goes, ‘Eww gross, mom! This isn’t The Other Boleyn Girl!’"

Laughing, Bush Hager added: "I won’t even say what she said after that."

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Sees a Piece of Her Mom Laura Bush in Michelle Obama: 'She Put Her Girls First'

Bush Hager has previously opened up about her relationship with her husband, which began while she was in college and her father, George W. Bush, was the president.

The former first daughter-turned-Today show personality said in a 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Henry was once caught sneaking out of the White House after he secretly spent the night.

"Well, he was caught, that was the problem," Bush Hager said with a laugh.

She went on to note that Secret Service's top concern wasn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," as their job is to keep people from "coming in" the White House, not to make sure she wasn't "hooking up."

She shared more of the hilarious memory on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier that year. "Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad," she told Kotb.

Surprisingly, Bush Hager wasn't concerned. "'Well have fun,'" she remembered telling her then-boyfriend. "I didn't care. Bye!"

"My parents were traveling and I was staying there," she added. "We'd gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Now married for 14 years, the pair share three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

Related Articles
Henry Chase Hager (L) and co-author Jenna Bush-Hager attend 92Y Talks: Laura Bush & Jenna Bush-Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls When Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House One Morning
Jenna Bush Hager TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager's Funniest Stories About Life in the White House
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 19, 2022 in New York City
Who Are George W. Bush's 2 Daughters? All About Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'
Jenna Bush Hager attends Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on January 24, 2020 in New York City
Everything Jenna Bush Hager Has Said About Her Body Image
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About How Her Parents Want to Be 'as Fun as Possible' for Her Three Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents Laura and George W. Bush Are as 'Fun as Possible' with Her Kids
Jenna Bush Hager, Mila
Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Mila Her 'Dream Girl' as She Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photos
Henry Hager And Jenna Bush Wedding
Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Her Wedding and Why She 'Wept' with Her Dad After He Picked Her Up
Hoda, Jenna on comforting their daughters when they feel left out
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Hurtful Comments and Says Her Body Is a 'Beautiful Thing' After Three Kids
Jenna Bush Hager and her family
Jenna Bush Hager's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Fun-Filled Family Trip to Universal: 'Love Is Universal'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hage
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Share Kids' April Fools' Day Pranks: 'They Fell Out Laughing'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Discuss Comforting Their Daughters Through Times They Feel Left Out
Jenna Bush Hager Says Daughter's Heart Was 'Broken' After Discovering Mom's Alone Time with Sister
Jenna Bush Hager, humiliating Valentine Date between her and her husband
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Giving Husband 'Ultimatum' to Propose: 'It Was Real Manipulative'
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager
Savannah Guthrie Says Friendship with Jenna Bush Hager 'Feels Like Family'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday June 8, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Is Supporting Hoda Kotb 'in Every Single Way Possible' — Including Sending a 'Love Letter'