Jenna Bush Hager is opening up about an embarrassing moment she shared with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, and her mom Laura Bush, the night before her wedding to Henry Hager.

During Thursday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts were discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which the actress got candid about her sex life with some of her exes, including Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

"Do you kiss and tell?" Hoda Kotb, 58, asked Bush Hager on Thursday morning.

"I try not to. But I’ve been married to one person for a long time, so I don’t kiss and tell about that relationship," Bush Hager, 41, responded.

When a photo from her wedding to Henry Hager was then shown on the screen, Bush Hager joked, "Oh, thank you for putting up my wedding photo. That was the night it all happened, y’all! Just kidding."

She went on to discuss what happened the night prior to her big day, saying: "My sister and I spent the night [on] the night before [my husband and I] got married, and my mom came in [singing] ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!’ And Barbara goes, ‘Eww gross, mom! This isn’t The Other Boleyn Girl!’"

Laughing, Bush Hager added: "I won’t even say what she said after that."

Bush Hager has previously opened up about her relationship with her husband, which began while she was in college and her father, George W. Bush, was the president.



The former first daughter-turned-Today show personality said in a 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Henry was once caught sneaking out of the White House after he secretly spent the night.

"Well, he was caught, that was the problem," Bush Hager said with a laugh.

She went on to note that Secret Service's top concern wasn't a "26-year-old in the night-before clothes," as their job is to keep people from "coming in" the White House, not to make sure she wasn't "hooking up."

She shared more of the hilarious memory on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier that year. "Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was like, 'Aaaaaaaah' because he worked for my dad," she told Kotb.

Surprisingly, Bush Hager wasn't concerned. "'Well have fun,'" she remembered telling her then-boyfriend. "I didn't care. Bye!"

"My parents were traveling and I was staying there," she added. "We'd gone out to the bars and, like all relationships do, it reached a certain level."

Now married for 14 years, the pair share three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.