Jenna Bush Hager Proposed to Her Husband After Three Months of Dating — and 'Several Cocktails'

The pair — who married in 2008 — had only been dating for three months at the time

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Jenna Bush Hager says she proposed to husband Henry Hager at 22 after having "several cocktails". Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing new details about her spontaneous marriage proposal.

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the former first daughter, 41, recounted how she popped the question to husband Henry Hager several years before their actual engagement — and the moment involved a little liquid courage.

“I proposed to Henry after several cocktails," she confessed to E! News presenter Justin Sylvester, who was filling in for co-host Hoda Kotb.

"I was 22 years old, my sister was standing with us, we were dancing and Barbara just started shuffling backwards. She was like, ‘What is happening here?’" Jenna continued. "We’d only been dating three months. He told me he loved me and I’m like, ‘Me too! Let’s get married!’”

After Sylvester jumped in, saying, “Asking a man to marry him after three months and three martinis is a lot,” Jenna revealed that Henry, 45, actually turned her down.

“He said no, but then five years later we got married," she said. "He didn’t say no — he was just like, ‘Uh uh uh.’”

Henry waited a few more years to do the "real proposal," popping the question to Jenna in 2007 when she was 25. Things moved quickly after that — maybe a little too quickly for Jenna. “Then we got engaged, and my parents put out a statement because my dad was president," she recalled to Sylvester. "We were sitting in the airport and it came on CNN that we were engaged and I was like, ‘Woah, woah, woah, what?'"

"I mean, I’m happy — I married him, I have three kids, I adore him — but I was like, ‘What? What happens if for some reason…you know?’ It felt like so much pressure for both of us,” she explained.

During a previous episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in February, Jenna admitted to Kotb, 58, that she gave her husband an ultimatum to either propose to her or she would move to Latin America.

“When we were dating, I was leaving Washington, D.C., and I kind of — in a dramatic fashion you may or may not recognize — said, ‘If you don’t want me to leave for Latin America, we need to get engaged,’” she said in the Valentine's Day episode. “It was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum. Real manipulative. And [I said], ‘You know, there are very handsome men over there, but could we get engaged?'"

enry and Jenna Hager pause as they cut their wedding cake during a reception in their honor following the ceremony at Prairie Chapel Ranch May 10, 2008
Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager cut the cake at their 2008 wedding.

Shealah Craighead/The White House via FilmMagic

Henry outright told her, "I'm not going to ask you to marry me," but she began to think he had changed his mind when they went on a date to a fancy restaurant.

"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal, and tied around one was the fortune, which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," she said.

"And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, 'Yes! I will marry you!'" she continued. "And his face dropped. He could have cried."

But that wasn't the end of it, as she revealed that another couple dining at the restaurant at the time called The Washington Post and told them what happened.

"And so in The Washington Post there was an article that was like, 'On a date night Jenna thought she was getting engaged but turns out no she wasn't.' Restaurant eaters heard her say, 'I nearly (beeped) my pants' — it said the word 'soiled,'" she recalled.

"So Henry found that article from The Washington Post, called The Washington Post, got the article, and framed it for Valentine's Day so that we could always remember the humiliation that comes with love," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the long-awaited proposal finally happened in 2007, Jenna and Henry wed in a private ceremony one year later at former President Bush's secluded 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. The pair later welcomed three children together: Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10; Poppy Louise, 7; and Henry "Hal" Harold, 4.

Related Articles
Charlie McAvoy wedding
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Weds College Sweetheart Kiley Sullivan at Boston University: 'Best Day of My Life'
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Taika Waititi Reveals Wife Rita Ora Proposed to Him: ‘I Said ‘Yes’ Instantly’
Blair Underwood Shares Sweet Honeymoon Video with Wife Josie Hart
Blair Underwood Shares Sweet Honeymoon Video from Thailand with Wife Josie Hart: Watch
Hilaria Baldwin's Favorite Wedding Memory
Hilaria Baldwin Wrote a Special Letter to Husband Alec on Their Wedding Day: 'It Felt Meaningful' (Exclusive)
Jaclyn Smith at her son's wedding
Jaclyn Smith Says Her Son Gaston's Wedding Was 'the Best Thing a Mother Can Wish For' (Exclusive)
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Zack Clayton attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She'll 'Probably Elope' to Italy or Spain for Her Wedding (Exclusive)
Rita Ora Taika Waititi online for their wedding anniversary.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos from 'Blissful' Wedding One Year Later
Angelina Pivarnick
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Doesn’t Want a Big Wedding ‘Ever Again’ After Chris Larangeira Split (Exclusive)
Jwoww and Goldie Hawn
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She’s ‘Going to End Up' Like Goldie Hawn: '40 Years Engaged’ (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager, Instagram, son Hal
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Son Hal's Reaction After She Said He was 'Cut Out of My Tummy' on 4th Birthday
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate One Year of Marriage! A Look Back at Their Over-the-Top Wedding
From Mirrored Tiles to Serpentine Aisles - Celeb Event Planner Colin Cowie Breaks Down Latest Wedding Trends
From Mirrored Tiles to Serpentine Aisles — Celeb Event Planner Colin Cowie Breaks Down Latest Wedding Trends
Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Adrienne Bailon Made Husband Watch 'Cheetah Girls' Movies on Their Honeymoon: ‘He Honestly Couldn’t Believe It’
Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek. IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE - Actor James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek at the "Bad Hair" after party at Chase Sapphire on Main during the Sundance Film Festival 2020, in Park City, Utah "Bad Hair" Cast Party Hosted by Chase Sapphire, Park City, USA - 23 Jan 2020
James Van Der Beek Reflects on Marriage to Wife Kimberly in Sweet Wedding Anniversary Tribute
Emily Mariko Wedding
TikTok Star Emily Mariko Marries Longtime Boyfriend in Elegant Cliffside Wedding Ceremony
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz