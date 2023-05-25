Jenna Bush Hager Shares Nighttime Routine in TikTok, Reveals 'Favorite' Part of the Day

The 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' co-host's older daughter makes an appearance in the clip

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 25, 2023 02:32 PM
Jenna Bush Hager Night Time Routine
Jenna Bush Hager. Photo:

Jenna Bush Hager/TikTok

Jenna Bush Hager has a relaxing nighttime routine that involves a sweet mother-daughter moment.

In a recent TikTok video posted by the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, she reveals, "I, in the evening—probably the same way many of you do—I clean the house, the kids bags are ready for school, my bags are laid out, my clothes are laid out, because I don't want to wake up Henry in the morning."

She continued, "I've read to my kids, which is my favorite part of the day. And now, I'm reading for me. And every once in a while I have a little bit of company."

The video then pans to Bush Hager's older daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10, reading Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while in bed next to her mom.

"My sacred nighttime routine! How do you prep for tomorrow? #grwm #booktok #nightroutine," she captioned the video.

Jenna Bush Hager Night Time Routine
Jenna Bush Hager's daughter.

Jenna Bush Hager/TikTok

Bush Hager shares Mila, as well as son Hal, 3, and younger daughter Poppy Louise, 7, with husband Henry Hager, 45.

The journalist recently spoke to PEOPLE about her partnership with the Collaborative Summer Library Program. Bush Hager has been named their Summer Reading Champion, with libraries around the country set to distribute a Read with Jenna Jr. list on displays to young readers.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the partnership, Bush Hager said it's "such an amazing privilege," as both a mom and a reader, to help curate lists for picture book, middle-grade, and young adult readers.

"I think the nights that I spend with them sort of cuddled up with the book have been so precious to me," she said of reading with her three kids.

Jenna Bush Hager Night Time Routine
Jenna Bush Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager/TikTok

She continued, "My daughter Mila is 10, so she's devouring books on her own. I take my Kindle and read whatever I'm reading for the book club into her room and we read at night together. I think there are so many different ways parents can make sure that the experience is something fun you can share."

The mom of three added that "reading is not a chore. It shouldn't be something kids don't want to do. It should be something that kids can't wait to do, and I think it's up to us [as parents] to figure out what way that works for our kids.

"If your kids like watching mysteries or are interested in solving things, there's a book to find. If your kids love animals, there are a million books, even on our list, with animals at the center."

