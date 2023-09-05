Jenna Bush Hager Looks Back at Summer with Her Three Kids as Family Says Goodbye to the Season

Jenna Bush Hager is saying goodbye to summer.

In photos shared on her Instagram Story over Labor Day weekend, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, bid farewell to some of her favorite parts of summer, from "s'mores" to "pool days."



In one photo, the mom of three posed with husband Henry Hager, son Hal, 4, and daughters Poppy, 8, and Mila, 10, as they all sat around an outdoor table eating ice-cream.

Many of the other shots Bush Hager shared show the kids making memories with both family and friends.



Jenna Bush Hager's kids in the pool. jennabhager/Instagram

Last month, Bush Hager reflected on welcoming her third child as son Hal turned 4.

"I FaceTimed him this morning and I said, 'Hal, do you know in one hour four years ago, you were cut of my tummy?' " she told co-host Hoda Kotb.



"And he goes, 'Cut out of your tummy?' " she continued, making a face to mimic the little guy's disgust.

She also paid tribute to her little boy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happiest fourth birthday to our dearest. I love to be face-to-face with you my love."

Jenna Bush Hager's son Hal eating a s'more. jennabhager/Instagram

In July, the mom of three shared some sage parenting advice she received. "Somebody gave this advice to me when my kids — and they’re still young — but when Mila was young, was, ‘Listen to all the stuff,' " she recalled.

"And sometimes you don’t want to because they’re endless. But now, Mila writes me these letters from camp that have every detail. And other people are like, ‘All I heard was it was fun,’ " she said of her oldest.

"I’m hearing every. Single. Thing," she continued. "And then she wrote Poppy this letter that made Henry and I weep, which was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. You’re going to feel homesick, but the difference is, I got you.' "

Mila's letter to Poppy continued, "I got you. I’m there for you. I’ll be there for you next year, and you can come into my cabin and I've got you."



Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy. jennabhager/Instagram

While speaking to PEOPLE for a cover story last month, Kotb revealed she had the utmost respect for her co-host, especially because of her ability to share intimate details about her life without fear.

“When I watched her drop those bombs on the desk, I was like, ‘Girl, what are you doing?’” Kotb recalled of Bush Hager. “But she’s unabashedly herself. People spend their whole lives trying to get there, and she is exactly who she is.”

As for the mom of three, she told PEOPLE she doesn’t give those things much thought.

“In fact I try not to put too much pressure on myself for perfection, because I’m nothing close to that. I find perfection to be wildly boring," she said.