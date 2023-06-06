Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Kids Will 'Never Be Invited' on Show Again: 'Nowhere Close to Microphones'

The mom of three said while she'll allow her kids to come to 'Today' to enjoy a concert, they're no longer invited to join the live show

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on June 6, 2023 05:12 PM
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is doing her best to prevent her kids from dropping any more truth bombs about her on air.

The mom of three, 41, brought two of her daughters to Today on Tuesday where they got to enjoy an outdoor early morning concert from Ed Sheeran.

After the performance, Bush Hager — who is mom to daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10, and Poppy Louise, 7, plus son Hal, 3 — told co-host Hoda Kotb that while her girls had the "best time" at the concert, they would not be invited inside to appear on the show.

"They’re not here because they’ll never be invited on this show again," Bush Hager said.

"Why?" asked Kotb.

Jenna Bush Hager and her family
Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

"Because they just like to get secrets out of you," explained Bush Hager. "They’re allowed to come and watch the concert but they’re nowhere close to microphones."

Back in December, Mila joined her mom live on air where she revealed some embarrassing stories about Bush Hager.

Mila first shared that her mom once "peed her pants" and had to "change her pajamas."

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Helen Healey/NBC via Getty

Being that she's the oldest child, Mila knows many stories about her mom.

"Is that the last one?" Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during the broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"Okay, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.

