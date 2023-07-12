Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After She Unknowingly Wiped Bird Poop Across Face

The Today co-host admitted she cussed while caught up in the gross moment as her kids were laughing at her

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on July 12, 2023 06:50PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/jennabhager

Jenna Bush Hager can't help but laugh at an embarrassing moment on her family's recent trip.

Spending the week of Fourth of July with husband Henry Hager's family, Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 41, explained to her co-host how a family dip in the ocean went really wrong.

"I had this experience two days ago where we jumped into the ocean. We swam to the dock. We're sitting there and laughing hysterically," she recalled.

"Then I don't know, I put my hand down. I bring it up to wipe the water [off my face] and there is bird poop all over."

The children's book author admitted she "accidentally cussed" as she realized what was all over her face.

"I didn't mean to! I'm sorry but if you eat bird poop for breakfast..." she began before trailing off.

Bush Hager said that daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9 "were crying" because of how hard they were laughing while she was "gagging," adding, "It was a whole thing."

Jenna Bush Hager daughter's birthday
jenna bush hager/ instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE at a party to celebrate four years of her Today book club, Read With Jenna, in March, Bush Hager revealed that her three children also have the reading bug.

"They love to read," the morning show host said of her kids. "I feel like when you're modeling things like that, that's what they do. So, my kids are loving to read. They are constantly hanging together, playing."

