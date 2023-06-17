Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter, 10, Saw a Scale for First Time at Friend's House: 'I Don't Own One'

Jenna Bush Hager isn't having her kids grow up with a scale in the house.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, revealed she doesn't "own a scale" while chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb, which sparked daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura's fascination when she encountered one on a family trip.

"I had this really weird thing this weekend because we're staying at this little cottage at a friend's this week so my kids could go to camp with their pals," she began to explain. "And there's a scale in the bathroom, and Mila was like, 'What is that?' Cause I don't own a scale."

The mom of three explained, "We weighed ourselves here once, which was sort of a disaster — but I don't own a scale. I don't want to be beholden to some number on a machine that makes me feel bad."

Mila decided to "weigh everything" from the cat to other objects around them, adding, "It was so interesting."

"That lesson right there of not having that out," Kotb remarked. "I think that's one of those things where some people don't step on a scale, but they're adjusting [their clothes] because they're like, 'You know, I feel this way.'"

In a TikTok video shared last month, Bush Hager — who is also mom to son Hal, 3, and younger daughter Poppy Louise, 7, with husband Henry Hager, 45 — gave fans a look at her nighttime routine, which includes winding down with her three kids.

"I, in the evening—probably the same way many of you do—I clean the house, the kids' bags are ready for school, my bags are laid out, my clothes are laid out, because I don't want to wake up Henry in the morning," the children's book author said.

She continued, "I've read to my kids, which is my favorite part of the day. And now, I'm reading for me. And every once in a while I have a little bit of company."



The video then panned to Bush Hager's older daughter reading Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while in bed next to her mom.



"My sacred nighttime routine! How do you prep for tomorrow? #grwm #booktok #nightroutine," she captioned the video.

