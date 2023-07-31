Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp

Jenna Bush Hager has brought her oldest back home after a few weeks of adventures at sleepaway summer camp.

Chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mom of three, 41, opened up about traveling to Texas this weekend to pick up daughter Mila, 10.

"My weekend was great. I went down to Texas and we got our girl back!" she shared.

The video Bush Hager shares shows the 10-year-old jump into Mom's arms for a big hug before turning to reunite with sister Poppy, who turns 8 next month. The two share a moment before enjoying a hug of their own.

Kotb noticed how the two girls are almost the same height. "They were so happy. It's worth sending your kids to camp just so you can get them back."

"There was something so, so sweet about seeing the sisters reunite. They put on a water ballet show later that night together. It was Barbie World. Poppy was Ken and Mila was Barbie, it was a birth order thing. But it was sweet."

"She loves it. She's probably one of the only kids from the Northeast. It's a lot of Texans and it's really hot. There's no air conditioning and she loves it. It's so fun to go see her and feel that independence. Sleepaway camp is a right of passage."

Instagram/jennabhager

Later this week, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager will celebrate youngest Hal's 4th birthday.

Earlier this month, the mom of three shared some sage parenting advice she received. "Somebody gave this advice to me when my kids — and they’re still young — but when Mila was young, was, ‘Listen to all the stuff,' " she recalled.

"And sometimes you don’t want to because they’re endless. But now, Mila writes me these letters from camp that have every detail. And other people are like, ‘All I heard was it was fun,’" she said of her oldest, 10.

"I’m hearing every. Single. Thing," she continued. "And then she wrote Poppy this letter that made Henry and I weep, which was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. You’re going to feel homesick, but the difference is, I got you.' "

Mila's letter to Poppy continued, "I got you. I’m there for you. I’ll be there for you next year, and you can come into my cabin and I've got you."

Kotb marveled as Bush Hager noted, "It’s something, I don’t know — [I've] done a lot wrong, but I do feel like I listen to all the things."

