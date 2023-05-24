Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'

Jenna Bush Hager is getting in trouble with her kids!

On Wednesday, the mom of three, 41, chatted with Hoda Kotb on Today with Hoda & Jenna about the recent scolding she got from her older daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10.

“I learned something last night,” Bush Hager began. “I was putting Mila to bed and she said, 'I have to talk to you about something.'"

"I said, ‘Yes?’ ‘I know that you threw out my mirror that I made at camp. And I saw it in the trash can. I don’t appreciate it and I talked to Poppy the other day at breakfast, and she doesn’t appreciate that you throw out our art, so stop,’” Bush Hager hilariously recounted.

“'Now if you see a piece of paper and it has scribble on it, you can throw it out, but the things that are precious to Poppy and me, you’re hurting our feelings.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bush Hager went on to explain that she told her daughter she understands, but she “didn’t remember throwing out the mirror."

"I’m sure I did!” she said with a laugh. “There’s too much stuff! And sometimes when my life is out of control, throwing away my kids' stuff feels really good!”

“I felt shamed,” Bush Hager concluded. “My own child shamed me, and I feel guilty about it.”

Although she may be in hot water today, Bush Hager scored big mom points last weekend when she took daughters Mila and Poppy to the Taylor Swift Eras tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"It was so much fun," the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host said on Monday's show. "We listened to the playlist [before] so the girls could sing almost every word. ... We danced like crazy. It was Poppy's first concert. .. We stayed 'til the end, they were totally enjoying it."



She also saw Swift's concert as a powerful example of the importance of "hard work plus extreme gratefulness."

