Jenna Bush Hager Says Letter Daughter Mila Sent Little Sister Poppy from Camp Made Her 'Weep'

Jenna Bush Hager's older daughter offered some sage advice and support to her little sister

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 21, 2023 03:28PM EDT
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating a really sentimental parenting win.

Chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb, 58, about helping their kids make the most of the summer, the two moms agreed about the importance of listening to your kids, even when it's tough.

"Everything comes pouring out. So all you have to say [to your kids] is, ‘Tell me more?’ That’s all," said Kotb, who is mom to daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 6.

"Somebody gave this advice to me when my kids — and they’re still young — but when Mila was young, was, ‘Listen to all the stuff,' " Bush Hager, 41, recalled.

"And sometimes you don’t want to because they’re endless. But now, Mila writes me these letters from camp that have every detail. And other people are like, ‘All I heard was it was fun,’" she said of her oldest, 10. The children's book author is also mom to son Hal, 3, and daughter Poppy, 7.

"I’m hearing every. Single. Thing," she continued. "And then she wrote Poppy this letter that made Henry and I weep, which was like, ‘You’re going to feel homesick. You’re going to feel homesick, but the difference is, I got you.' "

Mila's letter to Poppy continued, "I got you. I’m there for you. I’ll be there for you next year, and you can come into my cabin and I've got you."

Kotb marveled as Bush Hager noted, "It’s something, I don’t know — [I've] done a lot wrong, but I do feel like I listen to all the things."

Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face

Instagram/jennabhager

It's not the first time the couple has found themselves teary at one of Mila's letters home from camp. During Mila's first summer at sleepaway camp in Texas in 2021, the Today co-host said on air that she received the "saddest" letter from her then-8-year-old daughter that "broke my heart in a million pieces." 

"Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you. I wish I could be with you," she read at the time. "P.S. Daddy, how much longer till you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

That fall, Bush Hager told PEOPLE that eventually, however, Mila got acclimated and came to "love" her camp experience.

"It broke both of our hearts, but I didn't think that ... I just put it out there. People would stop me on the street and be like, 'When are you going to get Mila?' I'm like, 'I was just reading a letter!' Then, the camp called, they felt really bad," she said. "They were like, 'Don't worry, she's happy.' I was like, 'No, it's all okay.' "

