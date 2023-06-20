Jenna Bush Hager Says Husband Didn't Get the 'One Thing' He Wanted for Father's Day

Jenna Bush Hager is giving a special shout-out to husband Henry Hager on Father's Day.

On Tuesday, the Today co-host, 41, talked about what she and her three kids — son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9 — did to celebrate husband Henry, 45, on the special occasion.

"We had a lot of fun. We made breakfast, vanilla milkshakes," she revealed, explaining, "Mila wanted to make some sort of smoothie, but we didn't have fruit."

"What did you put in there, ice cream?"

"We put in ice cream, a little protein powder for good measure, some peanut butter. It was fun, we just relaxed."

The daytime host said Hager "got what he wanted, to be surrounded by kids."



"At one point he goes, 'This is all I wanted, just to be left alone.' "

Laughing, she added, "Just five minutes of peace but it was good, we had fun."

In May, Bush Hager shared a sentimental tribute to her husband commemorating the pair's 15th anniversary.

Bush Hager posted a carousel of photos from their wedding day and other special moments since tying the knot.

"15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️," Bush Hager captioned the post.



The couple and their three kids recently took a family trip to Universal, which Bush Hager documented on Instagram.

She snapped cute shots of her kids having fun with family friends on the vacation. The group also took a fun selfie in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe.

Another picture showed Bush Hager and Poppy wearing matching hats for the trip that read "Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023." The mom of three also made sure to get an adorable selfie with her youngest.

"LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️," Bush Hager captioned her post.

