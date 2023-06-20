Celebrity Parents Jenna Bush Hager Says Husband Didn't Get the 'One Thing' He Wanted for Father's Day Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry share three kids together, daughters Mila and Poppy and son Hal By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 04:44PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/instagram Jenna Bush Hager is giving a special shout-out to husband Henry Hager on Father's Day. On Tuesday, the Today co-host, 41, talked about what she and her three kids — son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9 — did to celebrate husband Henry, 45, on the special occasion. "We had a lot of fun. We made breakfast, vanilla milkshakes," she revealed, explaining, "Mila wanted to make some sort of smoothie, but we didn't have fruit." "What did you put in there, ice cream?" "We put in ice cream, a little protein powder for good measure, some peanut butter. It was fun, we just relaxed." The daytime host said Hager "got what he wanted, to be surrounded by kids." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jenna Bush Hager's 3 Kids: Everything to Know "At one point he goes, 'This is all I wanted, just to be left alone.' " Laughing, she added, "Just five minutes of peace but it was good, we had fun." In May, Bush Hager shared a sentimental tribute to her husband commemorating the pair's 15th anniversary. Bush Hager posted a carousel of photos from their wedding day and other special moments since tying the knot. "15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️," Bush Hager captioned the post. The couple and their three kids recently took a family trip to Universal, which Bush Hager documented on Instagram. She snapped cute shots of her kids having fun with family friends on the vacation. The group also took a fun selfie in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe. Another picture showed Bush Hager and Poppy wearing matching hats for the trip that read "Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023." The mom of three also made sure to get an adorable selfie with her youngest. "LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️," Bush Hager captioned her post.