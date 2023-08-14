Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Poppy the 'Life of the Party’ as She Celebrates Her 8th Birthday

"No one makes us laugh more than you," Bush Hager said of her little girl

Published on August 14, 2023 02:11PM EDT
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Daughter Poppys Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager and daughter Poppy. Photo:

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram; Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy is another year older!

To celebrate her little girl's 8th birthday, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared some cute photos of her spunky girl on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Happiest (one day late) to the life of every party!" she captioned the first image, which shows a hula-hooping Poppy in a white bathing suit, sunglasses, pink hat with matching sandals, and a lei.

Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Daughter Poppys Birthday
Poppy Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In the next slide, Poppy smiles as she wears heart-shaped sunglasses while posing in front of a plate of food. "No one makes us laugh more than you," Bush Hager wrote.

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the proud mom spoke about Poppy's special day.

“Poppy’s birthday was yesterday," Bush Hager said. "It was excellent, we celebrated. She’s always the life of the party, she’s hilarious.”

Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Daughter Poppys Birthday
Poppy Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"She’s full of spirit," the mom of three added. "She is so much fun, and we were in Maine with my parents. We got to celebrate together."

"We had an ice cream truck come. And then I did a little sneaky thing where they wanted multiple ice creams, but then they jumped in the pool and I said to the ice cream truck, ‘You can go,’ and then they got real mad.”

When co-host Hoda Kotb questioned whether that really happened, Bush Hager explained she told the truck to leave after her kids had one ice cream each.

"Everything was like ‘But it’s Poppy’s birthday! We can stay up till midnight cause it’s Poppy’s birthday!’”

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager family
Jenna Bush Hager and daughter Poppy.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager, 41, shares three children with husband Henry Chase Hager: daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, plus son Hal, 4.

In April 2022, Bush Hager posted a drawing Poppy made about her relationship with Mila on Instagram. In the photo, Poppy wrote why she loves her big sister.

"My superhero is Mila because she is kind and nice," she wrote. "She gives me hugs. She gives me love."

Bush Hager, who is close with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, highlighted the importance of a sisterly bond in the caption.

"Superpower sisterhood is all about loving our sisters and our friends just as they are!" she wrote. "A NOTE from Poppy about her hero: her sissy!!! #superpowersisterhood."

Back in May, the sisters, along with Mom and Dad, attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Bush Hager, Poppy, and Mila all wore "Swift 89" shirts to the show, as seen in a compilation reel posted on Instagram.

The Today host said the show highlighted "hard work plus extreme gratefulness," which is something she aims to teach her kids.

"I thought it was such an incredible lesson for the girls because [Swift] was up there for 3 and a half hours," Bush Hager said after the show. "She worked so hard, but also she was like, 'Thank you. Thank you for letting me do this.' And also, every part of her was there, dancing and singing. I mean, the next night she played for 3 and a half hours in the rain!"

"ONE for the ERAS! TS ❤️ forever," Bush Hager captioned the post. "So fun being a family of Swifties!"

