Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star revealed that she is learned "what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial" in prison

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 04:50PM EDT
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah. Photo: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Jen Shah is giving an update about her life behind bars.

Shah’s rep Chris Giovanni shared a statement with PEOPLE on behalf of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, after she completed mandatory anger management classes while in prison for her role in a fraud and telemarketing scheme.

“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” she shared.

“I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week,” she added of the Rational Self-Analysis technique.

Jen Shah
Jen Shah. Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty

The reality star — who focused on “challenging unhelpful beliefs” during her coursework — said she is now feeling “healthy” and hopes to utilize the lessons she learned in the future.

“In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC,” she admitted. “Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here.”

She added: “Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class … #ZenJen.”

Shah reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in February to begin her 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme. 

Jen, Sharrief Shah and sons
Jen Shah, her husband Sharrief Shah and their sons. Jen Shah Instagram

After beginning her sentence, the reality star shared in a journal entry that the time away from her husband Sharrieff Sr., 52, and sons Sharrieff Jr., 29, and Omar, 19, had made her extremely emotional.

"I cried silently sitting on my top bunk bed last night pretending to fall asleep reading a book, but in actuality my chest was hurting as if my heart had broken in a million pieces," she wrote. "I laid in the dark alone with my thoughts of having to say goodbye to my family - to my sweet husband and boys."

"Sharrieff's face was seared in my thoughts, remembering Omar's tears as I hugged him tight, Sharrieff Jr's face on FT as I said goodbye to him from the SUV before we arrived at Bryan FPC," she continued.

Her sentence was reduced by one year in March and she is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database.

"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

âReal Housewivesâ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
Jen Shah arrives for sentencing. NBC News

Shah entered a guilty plea last July after she was arrested back in March 2021, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.

They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah's legal team attempted to have the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request.

Smith switched his plea to guilty that November, and Shah did the same at a hearing in July 2022. She was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison in January, during which she apologized for her actions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," said Shah at her sentencing. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

Related Articles
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah's Sentence Reduced by 1 Year After Reporting to Prison in Telemarketing Fraud Case
Elizabeth Holmes and Jen Shah Prison
Elizabeth Holmes Is in Same Prison as 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on May 30, 2023, where Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes will serve her prison sentence. Holmes was ordered to begin serving prison time at the camp on May 30 after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction. Holmes was sentenced to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up Theranos. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Inside the Federal Prison in Texas Where Elizabeth Holmes Will Serve Her 11-Year-Sentence
Jen Shah
Everything to Know About 'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Jen Shah
Jen Shah on Adjusting to 'Brown Bag' Breakfasts and Battling 'Self-Destructive' Thinking in Prison
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Is 'Determined' to 'Emerge from This Experience a Better Person' as Prison Stint Looms
Jen Shah Provides First-Person Account of Day She Reported to Prison: 'I Was Having an Anxiety Attack'
Jen Shah Provides First-Person Account of the Day She Reported to Prison: 'I Was Having an Anxiety Attack'
Jen Shah
Jen Shah's Attorney Claims She Owes More Than $124,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees and Expenses
jen shah
Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah 'Vows to Pay Her Debt' as She's Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
A Month Ahead of Jen Shah's Prison Date, Judge Orders Drug Tests and Mental Healthcare After Release
Jen Shah Family
Jen Shah's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on Jen Shah's Guilty Plea: 'I Don't Know How to Feel About This'
Andy Cohen Reveals What He Found 'Stunning' from Jen Shah Case, Teases 'Excellent' New 'RHOSLC' Casting
Jen Shah
Jen Shah 'Accepts Full Responsibility' for Fraud, Agrees Not to Appeal If Sentence Is 14 Years or Less