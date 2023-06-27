Jen Shah Is Feeling 'Healthy' After Completing Mandatory Anger Management Classes in Prison

Jen Shah is giving an update about her life behind bars.

Shah’s rep Chris Giovanni shared a statement with PEOPLE on behalf of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, after she completed mandatory anger management classes while in prison for her role in a fraud and telemarketing scheme.

“Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” she shared.

“I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week,” she added of the Rational Self-Analysis technique.

Jen Shah. Chad Kirkland/Bravo/ Getty

The reality star — who focused on “challenging unhelpful beliefs” during her coursework — said she is now feeling “healthy” and hopes to utilize the lessons she learned in the future.

“In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC,” she admitted. “Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here.”

She added: “Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class … #ZenJen.”

Shah reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in February to begin her 78-month (6.5-year) sentence for her role in a long-running telemarketing fraud scheme.

Jen Shah, her husband Sharrief Shah and their sons. Jen Shah Instagram

After beginning her sentence, the reality star shared in a journal entry that the time away from her husband Sharrieff Sr., 52, and sons Sharrieff Jr., 29, and Omar, 19, had made her extremely emotional.

"I cried silently sitting on my top bunk bed last night pretending to fall asleep reading a book, but in actuality my chest was hurting as if my heart had broken in a million pieces," she wrote. "I laid in the dark alone with my thoughts of having to say goodbye to my family - to my sweet husband and boys."

"Sharrieff's face was seared in my thoughts, remembering Omar's tears as I hugged him tight, Sharrieff Jr's face on FT as I said goodbye to him from the SUV before we arrived at Bryan FPC," she continued.

Her sentence was reduced by one year in March and she is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database.

"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," her rep told PEOPLE at the time. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

Jen Shah arrives for sentencing. NBC News

Shah entered a guilty plea last July after she was arrested back in March 2021, along with her assistant Stuart Smith, for their roles in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.

They both originally pled not guilty after they were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah's legal team attempted to have the charges dismissed in August 2021, but a judge denied the request.

Smith switched his plea to guilty that November, and Shah did the same at a hearing in July 2022. She was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison in January, during which she apologized for her actions.

"I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," said Shah at her sentencing. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

