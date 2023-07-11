Country star Jelly Roll is sharing an "appreciation post" for his wife, Bunnie XO.

Over the weekend, the "Save Me" singer-songwriter shared a photo with his spouse to Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption about their bond, noting that she "saved" him from one of his "darkest times."

"A lot is often said or made about my story , but the truth is , I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife," wrote Jelly Roll, 38. "To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her."

He continued, "She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive."

Jelly Roll recalled "sitting at our kitchen table" and speaking with Bunnie about the idea for her Dumb Blonde Podcast "and how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good."

The former sex worker's podcast and its creative team were built "with zero help" from the CMT Music Award-winning musician, he said.

"She wanted to do it on her own , she didn’t want to be just 'Jelly Roll’s wife' she wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy," added the performer.

He then wrote about Bunnie's current projects, including her podcast's new season, Patreon platform and their new "family vlog series," Meet the DeFords. "NOW SHE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME AND DOING HER OWN MEET AND GREET (that I’ll be crashing as many of them as I can)," teased Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO. Jason Kempin/Getty

"Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch- so so so so happy for you baby. Let’s keep changing the world a little at a time," concluded his post.

In a Q&A held on Bunnie's Instagram Story early Tuesday morning, she wrote about how she supports Jelly Roll through difficult times.

"He's my end game. I don't want to do life [with] anyone else. So no matter what we have to go thru & what we've already been thru," she wrote. "That's my guy. Forevs."