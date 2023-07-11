Jelly Roll Praises 'Supportive' Wife Bunnie XO: 'She Saved Me in One of the Darkest Times of My Life'

"Let's keep changing the world a little at a time," wrote the country star on Instagram about his spouse

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO in May 2023. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty

Country star Jelly Roll is sharing an "appreciation post" for his wife, Bunnie XO.

Over the weekend, the "Save Me" singer-songwriter shared a photo with his spouse to Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption about their bond, noting that she "saved" him from one of his "darkest times."

"A lot is often said or made about my story , but the truth is , I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife," wrote Jelly Roll, 38. "To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her."

He continued, "She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive."

Jelly Roll recalled "sitting at our kitchen table" and speaking with Bunnie about the idea for her Dumb Blonde Podcast "and how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good."

The former sex worker's podcast and its creative team were built "with zero help" from the CMT Music Award-winning musician, he said.

"She wanted to do it on her own , she didn’t want to be just 'Jelly Roll’s wife' she wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy," added the performer.

He then wrote about Bunnie's current projects, including her podcast's new season, Patreon platform and their new "family vlog series," Meet the DeFords. "NOW SHE IS COMING ON TOUR WITH ME AND DOING HER OWN MEET AND GREET (that I’ll be crashing as many of them as I can)," teased Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO.

Jason Kempin/Getty

"Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch- so so so so happy for you baby. Let’s keep changing the world a little at a time," concluded his post.

In a Q&A held on Bunnie's Instagram Story early Tuesday morning, she wrote about how she supports Jelly Roll through difficult times.

"He's my end game. I don't want to do life [with] anyone else. So no matter what we have to go thru & what we've already been thru," she wrote. "That's my guy. Forevs."

Related Articles
Country music star Randy Travis' stagehand, 68, is 'shot dead by his wife, 72, on their porch as she claims to cops he cheated on her'
Randy Travis Mourns 'Gentle Giant' Lighting Director Police Say Was 'Shot Dead by Wife' over Cheating
Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She Doesn't Go on Reddit, Talks Chase Stokes and Season of 'Play'
Dan + Shay Reveal They Nearly Broke Up in 2022
Dan + Shay Reveal They Almost Broke Up After Wrapping 2021 Tour: 'We Let Things Get in the Way'
ERNEST performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors
ERNEST Jokes He's an 'Athlete' After Falling Off Stage During Concert — and Getting Right Back Up!
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments'
Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett Pokes Fun at Wife Lauren Akins Napping on the Way to Date Night: 'Love You Honey'
Monique Samuels Chris Samuels
Monique Samuels Reveals What Led to Chris Samuels Divorce: 'I Was So Miserable … and It Wasn't All on Him'
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner on Why He Reduced Estranged Wife Christine's Credit Card Limit to $30K Monthly
Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart Baby
Da Brat Is a Mom! Rapper and Wife Jesseca Welcome Baby Boy (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Holding Hands As They are Spotted Leaving a Furniture Store
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands as They're Seen Leaving a Furniture Store
Scott Hoying
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Marries Fiancé Mark Manio in Romantic Seaside Wedding: 'Luckiest Man on Earth' (Exclusive)
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Returns to Stage for Two Pop-Up Shows in Oklahoma amid Treatment for Stomach Cancer
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Judge Ordered Estranged Wife to Move Out of Home (Exclusive Source)