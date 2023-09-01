Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO said "I do" again!

On Thursday, the country music star, 38, and his Dumb Blonde podcast host wife, renewed their wedding vows at the same Las Vegas chapel where they wed in 2016.

"Lucky #7 🎰 Luckiest girl alive. Tonite was such a dream✨" Bunnie shared on Instagram along with a video of the couple's nuptials.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Hubert Vestil/WireImage

In July, Bunnie revealed that they were planning the ceremony. “J & I are doing a vowel renewal this year!” Bunnie XO posted on Facebook. “And I’m going to wear a real wedding dress since I didn’t the first time we got married in that little chapel in vegas”

She added: “I’m having the hardest time finding an all nude colored wedding dress I kno some of my bride savvy mamas out there kno some designers or websites I can look on for one! Helpppppp, weddings are not my thing haha,” she wrote.

On a recent episode of The Bobby Bones Show, Jelly Roll revealed that the married pair decided to renew their vows because they don't know their exact wedding date.

"Because we got married at like 1 o'clock in the morning, they let us pick our anniversary so we don't know which day we actually got married on," he said.

“This year, we will play Vegas on our anniversary, somewhere between August 30th and Sept. 1,” he continued. “So when I play Vegas that night, we’re going to leave the show, go straight back to the little chapel we got married at, and do it again. And this way, we’re going to have a real date.”

In 2016, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO said “I do” for the first time in a Las Vegas chapel. While performing on stage, Jelly Roll asked Bunnie XO to marry him. That same night, the couple spontaneously exchanged vows.

The pair first met in 2015 during the country singer’s concerts at Las Vegas’ Country Saloon. Although Bunnie XO was in a relationship at the time, the two remained friends.

On the comedy podcast King and the Sting and the Wing Clips, Jelly Roll revealed that when Bunnie XO became single, their friendship quickly turned romantic.

“When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her," he said. "I could tell it wasn’t an act.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since their wedding, Jelly Roll has praised his wife for her role in helping him raise his daughter, Bailee, from his previous relationship.



“It takes a special kind of woman to raise a child that isn’t hers," Jelly Roll shared on Instagram on May. "When Bunnie and I was first starting to talk, I knew I was about to get full custody of Bailee and also had another woman pregnant. Most women would’ve ran for the hill, but not Bunnie. She told me no matter what happened between us she wanted to help me get custody Bailee."

He continued: “7 years later Bailee calls Bunnie Momma with no hesitation, and 7 years later Bunnie still blows my mind everyday with how loving and patient she is with Bailee. Happy Mothers Day Mama Bear. You deserve to be celebrated on this day more than anyone I’ve ever known. I love you so much!” he added.

