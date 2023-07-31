Jell-O Changed Its Logo for the First Time in 10 Years — See the New Packaging

The iconic dessert brand's pudding, gelatin, cups and boxes got a modern makeover

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department.
Published on July 31, 2023 02:07PM EDT
Jello Logo Change
New Jell-O Logo and Packaging in 2023. Photo:

Jell-O

The iconic jiggly dessert just got a new look.

Jell-O revealed its modern makeover with a new logo and packaging, both of which have not changed previously in a decade.

The new design is meant to “honor the brand’s legacy” — the Kraft Heinz desserts have been around since 1845! — but bring in a “modern aesthetic,” according to a press release.

The “loud, proud and simple” branding showcases a more vibrantly colored box and cartoonish designs representing each flavor. For example, the new lemon-lime Jell-O box shows the citruses made out of the gelatinous snack whereas the older version shows more realistic images of lemons and limes. 

Jello Logo Change
Jell-O Packaging Change.

Jell-O

The updated packaging will roll out nationally immediately and be implemented across the entire Jell-O portfolio, including pudding, gelatin, cups and boxes.

Just a few months ago, another iconic dessert brand changed up its appearance. In March, it was announced that Toblerone dropped the iconic Alpine mountain design from its candy bars because it's shifting some of its production out of Switzerland.

The chocolate bar’s change came from strict "Swissness' regulations introduced in 2017 that don’t allow for Swiss symbols unless the product is made in Switzerland.

This meant the chocolate maker could no longer feature key symbols of Swiss provenance such as the country's red-and-white flag or the famous 14,690ft Matterhorn, The Guardian reported. Instead of the Matterhorn image, the packaging now showcases a more generic mountain summit design on their logo.

