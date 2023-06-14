Jeffrey Dean Morgan Picks an Apocalypse Buddy Between Wife Hilarie Burton and 2 'Walking Dead' Stars (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a tough decision to make when it came to choosing who he'd want to team up with to face a real-life zombie apocalypse: his wife or two of his 'Walking Dead' costars

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 03:10PM EDT
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jeffrey Dean Morgan knows who he wants by his side in case of a zombie apocalypse — and his answer might come as a surprise.

During Walking Dead: Dead City's premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday, Morgan spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about who he would pick to face a real-life zombie apocalypse. But it was still a tough call for the 57-year-old Grey's Anatomy alum, who admittedly had a hard time choosing between his wife Hilarie Burton and his Walking Dead costars Lauren Cohan and Norman Reedus

"I mean, it would be Norman, always, or my wife," he pondered before making a final decision. 

When it came down to it, the actor ultimately decided to forgo both Reedus and Burton. He instead opted for Cohan. 

"I'm going to have to go with Lauren on this one," Morgan laughed, admitting that his behind-the-scenes role played a part in his decision-making. "That's an executive producer who answered that question."

Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Premiere

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Though Burton didn't stack up against her husband's Dead City costar, she's appeared in the Walking Dead universe as the late wife of Morgan's character Negan. Burton's character Lucille, whose name inspired the moniker of Negan's signature weapon, died of cancer at the cusp of the zombie apocalypse.

Speaking about her experience filming the series, Burton shared on Twitter: "Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. But I love working with @JDMorgan."

"I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger," Burton continued while praising Morgan, who first appeared in the series in 2016. "And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness."

AMC announced its new spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, in March 2022. It was originally titled Isle of the Dead

The six-episode limited series will see Negan and Maggie (Cohan) "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," a description from the network states. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres June 18 at 9 pm on AMC.

Related Articles
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Working with Wife Hilarie Burton the 'Highlight of My Career'
jeffrey dean morgan and hilarie burton
Hilarie Burton Joins Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead as His Onscreen Wife
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
See Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Perform Together in Exclusive' Walking Dead' Clip
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrive at Warner Bros. "The Losers" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
The Cutest Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Over the Years
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
walking dead teaser
See 'The Walking Dead' 's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in First 'Dead City' Teaser
Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Relationship Timeline
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - Fear the Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nico Tortorella as Felix - The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Terry Crews as Joe - Tales of the Walking Dead
A Complete Guide to Every 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off Show
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins 'The Boys' in Recurring Role for Season 4: 'So Damn Stoked!'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in N.Y.C., Plus Sam Smith on Stage, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and More
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Father's Day Gift Guide
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!
Actor Jensen Ackles (L) and wife actress Danneel Ackles attend the Paley Center for Media's PaleyFest 2011 event honoring "Supernatural" on March 13, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jensen Ackles' Wife? All About Danneel Ackles
The Walking Dead
'The Walking Dead' 's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan to Star in 'Isle of the Dead'  Spinoff
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
The Walking Dead Finale
'The Walking Dead' Series Finale Includes Heartbreaking Deaths and Also Hope: 'We're the Ones Who Live'
ONE TREE HILL
The Cast of 'One Tree Hill': Where Are They Now?