The Cutest Photos of Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Over the Years

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on May 26, 2023 03:51 PM

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have been together since 2009. See their sweetest photos through the years

01 of 13

Their Meet-Cute

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrive at Warner Bros. "The Losers" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were set up by fellow famous friends, Jensen and Danneel Ackles back in May of 2009.

"Twelve years ago today, @jensenackles and @danneelackles512 made me go on a blind date. The smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over," Burton recalled in an Instagram post commemorating their anniversary.

02 of 13

Baby on Board

jeffrey dean morgan hilarie burton
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. J. Merritt/Getty

Clearly, there were fireworks between the two as they welcomed their first son, Augustus "Gus" Morgan, less than a year later.

03 of 13

Head Over Heels

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the Special Screening Of AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 10 at Chinese 6 Theaterâ Hollywood on September 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The two lovebirds appeared to be happily in love at the season 10 premiere of Morgan's show The Walking Dead.

04 of 13

Family of Four

Hilarie Burton x Jeffrey Dean Morgan Over the Years
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Family.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter George Virginia, in February 2018, and Morgan played an integral role in her arrival.

"George started coming and the midwife moved aside. And I just went in and grabbed her by her little cheeks and had her out in 3 seconds," he said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

As for her name, the proud father revealed the origin of the moniker: an episode of Bonanza titled "A Girl Named George."

"I loved the name and Hilarie loved the name. Gus is named after Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove. We got a weird western theme going on," he joked.

05 of 13

Saying 'I Do.'

Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrive on the red carpet on February 25, 2012 for the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

After a decade together, Burton and Morgan secretly tied the knot on Oct. 5, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in New York surrounded by friends, family and their two kids.

"We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community," the beaming bride wrote. "For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

06 of 13

The Small Things That Count

Hilarie Burton x Jeffrey Dean Morgan Over the Years
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

For Valentine's Day in 2023, Burton reminisced about some of the small ways Morgan won her over, including embracing her friendship with one of her best pals.

"When I first started talking to my Valentine-for-life @jeffreydeanmorgan , he knew that the way to my heart was winning over my roommate and BFF @nikolainiceguy," she revealed.

"Jeff would send me letters with a PS added on for Nick, and that grew into shared Thanksgivings and Christmases and trips to Disneyland. And so 14 years later, I’m happy I got to celebrate both my guys today."

She continued, "Jeff, thank you for loving me by loving all the people who were important to me."

07 of 13

Family Night Out

Hilarie Burton, Augustus Morgan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend The Cinema Society's screening of "Mary Poppins Returns" co-hosted by Lindt Chocolate at SVA Theatre on December 17, 2018 in New York City
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Augustus Morgan. Mike Pont/Getty

Augustus joined his parents at the The Cinema Society's screening of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.

Three years later, 11-year-old Gus would guest star on his dad's hit AMC show as a walker. "We are super proud of Gusy Dean," the proud papa wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to @amcthewalkingdead and @gnicotero for making a dream come true… a damn hoot! Xxjd"

08 of 13

All Hallows Eve

Hilarie Burton x Jeffrey Dean Morgan Over the Years
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

The parents had a scream taking their kids (with a pal) trick or treating for Halloween in 2018.

09 of 13

Love Jones

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/instagram

While spending Burton's 39th birthday in different places, Morgan took the time to reflect on what he loved so much about his wife.

"She… in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny. Easily the meanest according to our kids. Also hands down, the best mom… according to our kids…and me. Talented as hell," he wrote in part, before lamenting the fact that they were apart.

"[She's] ALWAYS, my best friend. And it’s her birthday. And I’m not with her. I should be. I should never miss her birthday. Ever. So… after this year, I won’t," he wrote.

He concluded the heartfelt message with, "I love you mrs morgan. I’m wishing you the happiest of days…. When I get home. Happy birthday. I’m real glad you were born… and SO recently too! xoxohusband."

10 of 13

At the Ball Game

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

 Fernando Leon/Getty

The happy couple were spotted on the field at Kauffman Stadium during the 2016 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on in Kansas City, Missouri. 

11 of 13

Family Outing

Hilarie Burton x Jeffrey Dean Morgan Over the Years
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

The family enjoyed a sunny summer day at the park — snow cones and all.

12 of 13

Wedding Date

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Twitter

The couple was dressed to the nines in all black while attending Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes last year.

"I love this woman immeasurably," Morgan wrote, to which Burton replied: "You flirtin' with me??"

13 of 13

Still the One

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the AMC Networks' 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"Jeffrey is the same guy now that he was when I met him," the actress told PEOPLE while promoting her memoir, The Rural Dairies in 2020.

"He knew 100 percent who he was and that was a delight. Because I could be the one who could experiment. Being with someone so solid allowed me to grow."

