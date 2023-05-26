Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have been together since 2009. See their sweetest photos through the years

01 of 13 Their Meet-Cute Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were set up by fellow famous friends, Jensen and Danneel Ackles back in May of 2009. "Twelve years ago today, @jensenackles and @danneelackles512 made me go on a blind date. The smokin hot @jeffreydeanmorgan showed up and it was game over," Burton recalled in an Instagram post commemorating their anniversary.

02 of 13 Baby on Board Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. J. Merritt/Getty Clearly, there were fireworks between the two as they welcomed their first son, Augustus "Gus" Morgan, less than a year later.



03 of 13 Head Over Heels Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jon Kopaloff/Getty The two lovebirds appeared to be happily in love at the season 10 premiere of Morgan's show The Walking Dead.

04 of 13 Family of Four Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton Family. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram The couple welcomed their second child, daughter George Virginia, in February 2018, and Morgan played an integral role in her arrival. "George started coming and the midwife moved aside. And I just went in and grabbed her by her little cheeks and had her out in 3 seconds," he said while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As for her name, the proud father revealed the origin of the moniker: an episode of Bonanza titled "A Girl Named George." "I loved the name and Hilarie loved the name. Gus is named after Augustus McCrae in Lonesome Dove. We got a weird western theme going on," he joked.

05 of 13 Saying 'I Do.' Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty After a decade together, Burton and Morgan secretly tied the knot on Oct. 5, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in New York surrounded by friends, family and their two kids. "We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community," the beaming bride wrote. "For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything."

06 of 13 The Small Things That Count Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram For Valentine's Day in 2023, Burton reminisced about some of the small ways Morgan won her over, including embracing her friendship with one of her best pals. "When I first started talking to my Valentine-for-life @jeffreydeanmorgan , he knew that the way to my heart was winning over my roommate and BFF @nikolainiceguy," she revealed. "Jeff would send me letters with a PS added on for Nick, and that grew into shared Thanksgivings and Christmases and trips to Disneyland. And so 14 years later, I’m happy I got to celebrate both my guys today." She continued, "Jeff, thank you for loving me by loving all the people who were important to me."



07 of 13 Family Night Out Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Augustus Morgan. Mike Pont/Getty Augustus joined his parents at the The Cinema Society's screening of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018. Three years later, 11-year-old Gus would guest star on his dad's hit AMC show as a walker. "We are super proud of Gusy Dean," the proud papa wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to @amcthewalkingdead and @gnicotero for making a dream come true… a damn hoot! Xxjd"

08 of 13 All Hallows Eve Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram The parents had a scream taking their kids (with a pal) trick or treating for Halloween in 2018.

09 of 13 Love Jones Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/instagram While spending Burton's 39th birthday in different places, Morgan took the time to reflect on what he loved so much about his wife. "She… in a word? Perfect. The hottest. The smartest. Most thoughtful. Pretty damn funny. Easily the meanest according to our kids. Also hands down, the best mom… according to our kids…and me. Talented as hell," he wrote in part, before lamenting the fact that they were apart. "[She's] ALWAYS, my best friend. And it’s her birthday. And I’m not with her. I should be. I should never miss her birthday. Ever. So… after this year, I won’t," he wrote. He concluded the heartfelt message with, "I love you mrs morgan. I’m wishing you the happiest of days…. When I get home. Happy birthday. I’m real glad you were born… and SO recently too! xoxohusband."

10 of 13 At the Ball Game Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Fernando Leon/Getty The happy couple were spotted on the field at Kauffman Stadium during the 2016 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on in Kansas City, Missouri.

11 of 13 Family Outing Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram The family enjoyed a sunny summer day at the park — snow cones and all.

12 of 13 Wedding Date Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Twitter The couple was dressed to the nines in all black while attending Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes last year. "I love this woman immeasurably," Morgan wrote, to which Burton replied: "You flirtin' with me??"

