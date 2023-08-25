Jeffrey Clark Was Almost Our Attorney General — Now He’s Fulton County Inmate No. P01135824

Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark was one of the final defendants in the Georgia election interference case to surrender to authorities Friday, being booked, photographed and released shortly before noon.

Clark's appearance at the Fulton County Jail — where he is listed as Inmate No. P01135824 — bears stark contrast to his role as acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ's civil division during the administration of President Donald Trump.

It also sheds light on just how close Clark came to having even more power in the U.S. government, with court filings detailing how a plan to cast doubt on the 2020 election results allegedly involved making Clark acting attorney general.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Oct. 10, 2018. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In the indictment against Clark and 18 others, prosecutors allege that the former DOJ official "knowingly and willfully" prepared a false statement claiming that the U.S. Department of Justice had "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia."

In truth, prosecutors argue, there was no evidence of fraud identified by the Justice Department. But that allegedly didn't stop Clark from soliciting other U.S. officials — including Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen — to use the agency's authority to try and challenge the election results.

A bipartisan House committee previously asserted that after Rosen refused to promote false claims of election fraud, Trump considered ousting him as attorney general and replacing him with a more-cooperative Clark in a last-ditch attempt to remain in power.

Clark — whose experience as an attorney centered largely around environmental litigation — was reportedly on the verge of becoming the federal government's chief law enforcement officer when Justice Department officials thwarted Trump's plan by offering an ultimatum: If Trump installed Clark as acting attorney general, there would be mass resignations as an act of protest.

Trump ultimately backed down from his plan to replace Rosen, and one week before Joe Biden's inauguration, Clark left his post in the Justice Department.



Clark is widely believed to be one of the six co-conspirators listed in another indictment, that one by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.



He faces two counts in the sprawling 41-count indictment in Fulton County, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

Clark made headlines last year when he was filmed standing outside wearing a dress shirt and underwear as federal investigators carried out a search of his home.