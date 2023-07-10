Jeffrey Carlson's Sister Says He Had 'Such an Impact on So Many People' Before His Sudden Death at 48

Four days after Jeffrey Carlson’s death at age 48, his sister is remembering his legacy.

The All My Children and Broadway actor's sister Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, told PEOPLE that although it is hard for her to comprehend his death, she has many fond memories of her brother, who died unexpectedly on Thursday.

"My handsome, brilliant, EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson has gone to be with our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven,” wrote Gingras in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I can’t wrap my head around why this has happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughs and the deep love we have for each other. He has left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was.”

She continued, “I have so much to say… but my heart isn’t well enough to provide Jeffrey with the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother."

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Carlson’s death to PEOPLE on Monday, but noted that the cause was still pending.

Carlson’s rep released a statement to PEOPLE the same day: “We are very saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime client, Jeffrey Carlson. We have no additional information at this time and ask that the family be given the space to grieve privately.”



On Friday, actress Susan Hart was the first to reveal the news of Carlson's death, writing in a Facebook post that she was still processing the news.

"For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday," Hart wrote. "I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated."

The actor, who starred in 59 episodes of the soap opera starting in 2006, per IMDb, also appeared on Broadway in such roles as Billy in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and Marilyn in Taboo. He also took on several film and TV projects during his career, including the 2005 comedy Hitch.

“Devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson,” Eden Riegel, who played Bianca on AMC, wrote on Twitter. “I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.”

Carlson was from Long Beach, California, and attended the University of California at Davis before graduating from New York's Juilliard School in 2001.

He first appeared on All My Children in August 2006 as a British rock star named Zarf, before returning to the show as the groundbreaking transgender character Zoe.



As the actor explained on The View at the time, he got a call months after his first taping about the updated storyline, and eventually spoke with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to prepare.

"I'm learning new stuff every day, and we're just filming those episodes right now where Zoe decides to tell the world that she's herself," he said. "It takes her a long time, possibly 25 to 30 years of her life to have the courage."

In 2007, Carlson told PEOPLE that the role was meant to "cause a conversation."

"Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the All My Children chat rooms," he said. "I got a letter from an 11-year-old girl. It said, 'It’s cool you’re going to become a girl. Then we will have stuff in common.'"

"I met several people in the transgender community, and one became someone I can talk to on a regular basis," he added. "Talking to her started to enlighten me. She was so open about telling her story."

