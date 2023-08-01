Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles

Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie enjoyed lunch with a side of romance on Monday.

The actor and the former Olympian, who have been married since 2014, were spotted embracing on an outdoor patio, which appeared to be the same location featured in Emilie's Instagram post from Monday.

The 40-year-old dancer’s post included a photo of her and Goldblum, 70, smiling at each other during lunch. The Jurassic Park actor wore a hat and spectacles, while Emilie rocked a slicked-back updo.

The post also included other playful pictures of the couple, including Jeff and Emilie walking hand-in-hand while rocking pink outfits. Another slide showed a video of the dancer holding a handstand and contorting her legs into various stretches in the air.

“A bit of recently on this last day of July!” she wrote in the caption. “Always including movement and stretching in my day to day and taking care of my family. Happy Monday friends!”

In June, the pair were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles as they stepped out for a stroll together along Sunset Boulevard.

The couple first met in 2011, then got engaged in July three years later when Jeff proposed in L.A. The actor, who had been married twice before, then flew his wife-to-be to Maui for a romantic vacation. The couple tied the knot months later in November 2014.

Less than a year later, the newlyweds welcomed their first son, Charlie Ocean, 8, in 2015. Since then, the actor and his wife have become the parents to another son, River Joe, 6, who was born in 2017.

