Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie are enjoying the California sunshine.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2014, were photographed hand-in-hand Monday as they stepped out together for a stroll along Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Both Goldblum, 70, and Emilie were dressed casually for their walk, with the Wicked actor in a blue Hawaiian-print shirt over dark slacks and black shoes. He also wore a black watch, his signature specs and a wide-brim hat to complete the summer ensemble.

Meanwhile, his professional-dancer wife, 40, sported a loose-fitting white tee over a pair of striped baggy yellow pants, paired with black sandals and a brown shoulder bag.

The athlete and actor met in 2011, announced their engagement in July 2014 and tied the knot at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. that November. Since then, they've welcomed two sons: Charlie in July 2015, and River in April 2017.

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie in 2020.

In honor of Goldblum's 70th birthday last October, his former-Olympian wife planned a trip to Italy to commemorate the milestone occasion.



In a post shared to Instagram, Emilie asked her husband, "Where do you think we're going?" to which he playfully responded, "I think I misheard. I thought we were going to Staples."



Photos and clips of the couple in Italy, set to music, completed the post, as Emilie wrote that she'd packed Goldblum's suitcase and planned a train and car ride to their "surprise destination."

"Now that we are here living this intoxicating dream it's even more magical!" she added.

In the comments section, Goldblum chimed in, writing, "My darling, what a surprise❤️❤️❤️."

More recently, Emilie paid tribute to her husband with a sweet Instagram post on Sunday in honor of Father's Day: a photo and video montage featuring Goldblum both solo and with his family.

"Happy Father’s Day baby!" she wrote in the caption. "You’re a shooting star, one in a billion; so full of love, inspiration, fun, all the jokes, and laughter keep us young at heart!"

Emilie went on to tell the Jurassic World Dominion star that she "would follow you across the universe to be by your side!"

"The boys are the luckiest pair of brothers to have a dada like you!" she said. "We’re a lucky family and I don’t take it for granted even for a day!!! Je t’aime de tout mon cœur mon amour!!!"