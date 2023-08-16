Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher in Croatia

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's summer travels have taken them to a new destination!

After embarking on a European getaway that included hosting an engagement party earlier this month on the Amazon founder's yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the couple was spotted taking an evening stroll in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

The billionaire, 59, and Emmy Award-winning journalist, 53, were dressed casually as they walked hand in hand down Stradun, Dubrovnik's main street, with Bezos' security following close by. Tourists and locals were spotted stealing a glance as they were joined by Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher.

Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, were seen hanging out with the group just a few weeks after the couple was spotted vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, while on their own romantic getaway that included a stop in London.

Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Usher, 44, joined in on the trip a few weeks after wrapping the first run of his Las Vegas residency and releasing his latest single, "Good Good," featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Speaking about how his concert performances inspired the new music drop, he shared with PEOPLE exclusively, "I look out in the audience sometimes and I can see tears and I see his eyes, or I see guys singing a song that normally like, this guy super-duper hard, why the hell is he singing that song so emotionally? Oh s---, that means he probably experienced some idea of what it was to even make it. So I get really excited about that, so much so that it made me want to make new music."

Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's been a celebratory couple of months since news of Bezos and Sánchez's engagement broke in May. Following the news, a source told PEOPLE that the couple "are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"They have been talking about it for a long time. All of her friends say this is her dream come true," the source added. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right. He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."

