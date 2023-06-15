Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands While Going Out to Dinner in Italy

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are enjoying their time in Italy together.

The Amazon founder, 59, and Emmy-winning journalist, 53 were photographed walking hand-in-hand on their way to dinner in Portofino on Thursday.

Sánchez, 53, wore a strapless green dress featuring a butterfly print, while Bezos, 59, opted for a black T-shirt and blue pants.

Following their travels in the south of France, the recently engaged couple are now on vacation in Italy, where they've been spotted talking walks and snapping photos on Bezos' $500 million yacht. The 417-foot-long boat has been their favorite mode of transportation during their recent travels, and features a wooden sculpture that resembles the helicopter pilot.



After their engagement, an insider told PEOPLE that "everyone is thrilled and excited for them."

"They knew this day would come, but Jeff kept it a complete surprise," the source added. "It was so romantic.”

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children. At the time, Sánchez was also going through a divorce from ex Patrick Whitesell. The Emmy-winning journalist has two children with the agent and a son from a previous relationship with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Sánchez, who serves as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Amazon founder have a shared commitment to philanthropy and have both spoken about the work that goes into strategic giving.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos told CNN in a joint interview with Sánchez last year, in which he revealed he plans to give most of his $124 billion fortune away.



"It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar," he added.



Echoing those comments, Sánchez told WSJ. Magazine earlier this year that they take strategic giving "seriously."

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she said. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."



Bezos and Sánchez also share an interest in flying — and space!

Speaking to the outlet, she said she was "super excited" and "a little nervous" about an upcoming trip to space with a crew of "women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send."

"It'll be a great group of females," she said of the trip, slated to take place by 2024. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."