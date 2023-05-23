Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Friends Are 'Happy and Relieved' He 'Finally Popped the Question': Source

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged — and their friends couldn't be happier.

“They are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy and relieved,” an acquaintance tells PEOPLE of the Amazon founder, 59, and Emmy-winning journalist and helicopter pilot, 53, who went public with their relationship back in 2019.

“Her friends are thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” adds the source.

"They have been talking about it for a long time. All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the source adds. "He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with and everybody on both sides is very happy."



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The pair have been vacationing in Europe on Bezos’ $500 million yacht named Koru — featuring a wooden sculpture made to look like Sánchez.



"When he put her bust on the boat, that was the first signal," says the source, who notes that the fact that the ship has two heliports was "another good sign."

“Although they are on their boat alone, I hear she's eager to start inviting interesting guests the way Aristotle Onassis did,” the source says, adding she may also "launch a foundation that he will support to give her a philanthropic profile."



Early in their relationship, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the pair bonded over their philanthropic efforts, and since then the couple have emphasized their shared commitment to strategic giving.

When it came to getting engaged, the source says that the billionaire, whose divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott was settled in 2019, "didn’t want to jump right into another marriage and to leap into a commitment that soon."



Vanity Fair Editor-In-Chief Radhika Jones with Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Dave Benett/Getty for Vanity Fair

Sánchez and Bezos have been enjoying their time in the South of France all weekend — they were photographed having a cheeky outing and attended the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival together.

Just one day after a source confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE, they were also spotted in France seemingly celebrating their exciting news, with the bride-to-be wearing all white.

The newly engaged couple first went public with their relationship in January 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from Scott after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, agent Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez shares two children with Whitesell and has a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

In January, Sánchez wished Bezos a happy 59th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," she wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come."