Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez continue to enjoy each other's company.

During the latest stop of their summer getaway in the South of France, the Amazon founder, 59, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 53, were seen arriving in the seaside village of Èze. The couple were spotted enjoying a lunch date at the famous La Chèvre d'Or.

For the outing, Sánzhez radiated in a bright orange deep v-neck maxi dress paired with a fashionable white purse with gold embellishment. Bezos opted for a more casual summertime outfit that included a blue shirt and white pants.

The two walked hand in hand while taking in the latest stop on their vacation, which included visits to Cannes, France, and a quick stop in Ibiza.

The vacation comes after news of their engagement in May. After first taking their relationship public in January 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Sánchez’s friends were “thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” noting that they had been talking about a proposal “for a long time.”

"They are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy," the source said. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right."

Sánchez, who is also a helicopter pilot, raved about the many memories they have made together during a special birthday message for Bezos in January and recognized him as "the most loving and supportive partner."



"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

In 2021, a source explained that their love for helping others was also a "bright spot" in their relationship. "Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

