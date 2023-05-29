Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoyed $4,000 Wine and Pop Music After Their Engagement (Exclusive)

By
and Carita Rizzo
Published on May 29, 2023 01:33 PM
Lauren Sanchez and Amazon Founder and Executive Chair Jeff Bezos attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the Vanity Fair Cannes party. Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty for Vanity Fair

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez raised an expensive glass of wine in honor of their engagement.

On May 22, the Amazon founder, 59, and Emmy-winning journalist, 53, were joined by the billionaire's sister Christina Bezos Poore and her husband Steve Poore at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France. A source confirmed the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE on the same day.

Bezos and company sat at a table under a vine-covered gazebo with a view of the Mediterranean, a source tells PEOPLE. The group shared zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and an off-menu €4,000 (about $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a small batch red Burgundy wine.

According to the source, the crew was in great spirits but “didn’t want to make a fuss.” A person familiar with the party agreed and said Bezos never wants to make a big deal as a guest at La Petite Maison.

Jeff Bezos Cannes
Dugat-Py Grand Cru.

Carita Rizzo

The restaurant is known to have a late-night live band that serenades each table. The band plays covers of hit songs along the lines of Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)”, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Recently, Bezos and Sánchez have been spending a lot of time together on the billionaire's new yacht, which features a wooden sculpture that resembles Sánchez. They explored the South of France for several days and attended the premiere of Apple Original Films' Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. 

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip," a source previously told PEOPLE. "When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht. Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend."

The source told PEOPLE how the pair "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy."

Sánchez was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while on the impressive yacht. Her “25-30 carat” diamond engagement ring could be worth “anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million,” according to jeweler and expert Briony Raymond.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Yacht. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The pair took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Related Articles
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Hints at Engagement to Jeff Bezos in Cannes Trip Post: 'That Was Fun'
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez 'Keeps Playing' with 'Huge' Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos: 'She Loves It,' Says Source
Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'Romantic' Engagement Trip: 'Jeff Kept It a Complete Surprise'
Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'Romantic' Engagement Trip: 'Jeff Kept It a Complete Surprise'
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez aboard their yacht on May 21, 2023 during the 76th cannes Film Festival. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7297776 210523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sánchez: Source
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Relationship Timeline
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Friends Are 'Happy' He 'Finally Popped the Question': Source
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Aboard Their Yacht During Cannes Film Festival
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Show Off Her New Engagement Ring on $500M Yacht — See Photos!
Newly Engaged Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen heading back to their 500M yacht in Cannes.
Lauren Sánchez Wears Pearl-Adorned White Mini with Estimated 30-Carat Engagement Ring from Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Jeff Bezos Is Lauren Sánchez's 'Prince' — and She's 'Elated' About Their Engagement, Says Source
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Soak Up the Sun During Outing on Rumored $500M Yacht
Jana Kramer Engagement
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Double Date Delight at Coachella! Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Kris Jenner While Cory Gamble Escorts Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Dance to Bad Bunny at Coachella 
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria Marries Sophie Evekink in Munich, Germany
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show in L.A.: 'My Favorite Person'
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights ; EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sánchez a Pat on the Butt During Vacation in South of France