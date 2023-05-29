Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoyed $4,000 Wine and Pop Music After Their Engagement (Exclusive)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez raised an expensive glass of wine in honor of their engagement.

On May 22, the Amazon founder, 59, and Emmy-winning journalist, 53, were joined by the billionaire's sister Christina Bezos Poore and her husband Steve Poore at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France. A source confirmed the couple’s engagement to PEOPLE on the same day.

Bezos and company sat at a table under a vine-covered gazebo with a view of the Mediterranean, a source tells PEOPLE. The group shared zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and an off-menu €4,000 (about $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a small batch red Burgundy wine.



According to the source, the crew was in great spirits but “didn’t want to make a fuss.” A person familiar with the party agreed and said Bezos never wants to make a big deal as a guest at La Petite Maison.

Dugat-Py Grand Cru. Carita Rizzo

The restaurant is known to have a late-night live band that serenades each table. The band plays covers of hit songs along the lines of Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby (One More Time)”, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Recently, Bezos and Sánchez have been spending a lot of time together on the billionaire's new yacht, which features a wooden sculpture that resembles Sánchez. They explored the South of France for several days and attended the premiere of Apple Original Films' Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.

"They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip," a source previously told PEOPLE. "When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht. Lauren keeps enjoying the tanning deck. They stopped for lunch in Ibiza mid-week before continuing on to France, where they spent the weekend."

The source told PEOPLE how the pair "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy."

Sánchez was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while on the impressive yacht. Her “25-30 carat” diamond engagement ring could be worth “anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million,” according to jeweler and expert Briony Raymond.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Yacht. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The pair took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

