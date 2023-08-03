Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Host Engagement Party on His $500M Yacht: Source

The couple had an engagement party aboard his yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, a source confirms to PEOPLE

By
Published on August 3, 2023 06:09PM EDT
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez . Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are celebrating their engagement in style.

The billionaire, 59, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 53, had an engagement party aboard the Amazon founder's yacht on the Amalfi Coast in Italy on Wednesday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The celebration took place over two months after the couple got engaged in May.

Bezos and Sánchez took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage.

Sánchez was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, around the same time. She has two children with him, and a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Bezos and Sánchez "are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy."

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right," the source added.

In addition to showing off her engagement ring onboard the $500 million yacht, the couple have been seen spending plenty of quality time together aboard the vessel this summer.

Last week, the couple were spotted locking lips while traveling in Capri.

The boat, named Koru, is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world and notably has a wooden sculpture that resembles Bezos' fiancée on the prow. The sculpture bears the symbol for Koru — which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — as a necklace.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos has focused his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Additionally, the pair are both dedicated to their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which Sánchez co-chairs.

During a joint interview last year, Bezos also said he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune in his lifetime, focusing primarily on fighting climate change and supporting others who can help improve the deep divide over social and political issues.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said of his philanthropic strategy as Sánchez added that they make "really great teammates."

Related Articles
Calif. Couple Renews Vows in Hospital After 66 Years of Marriage
Calif. Couple Renews Vows from Their Hospital Beds After 66 Years of Marriage: 'Enduring Love'
Angelina Pivarnick
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Doesn’t Want a Big Wedding ‘Ever Again’ After Chris Larangeira Split (Exclusive)
Charlies Angels Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing
'Charlie's Angels' Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing — See the Photo!
Andrew Garfield takes to the waters during his sun-drenched holiday out in Positano, Italy
Shirtless Andrew Garfield Spotted Hosing Down on Yacht While Vacationing in Italy
Selena Gomez Celebrates Best Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez Shares Photos from Friend Connar Franklin's Bachelorette: 'So Proud to Know You'
Courtney Stodden Ends Engagement to Chris Sheng
Courtney Stodden and Filmmaker Chris Sheng Split After Two-Year Engagement
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Photos of Her Dreamy Beach Wedding: 'Married My Soul Mate'
Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez didn't hold back on the PDA as they are spotted in the glorious Italian sunshine on holiday in Capri.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Kiss on Yacht in Capri with Guest Oprah Winfrey Onboard
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-The-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 years and YES!! We are Married!!'
Michelle Yeoh Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wedding Photos: '19 Years and YES!! We Are Married!!'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
michelle yeoh wedding instagram Jean Todt 072723
Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Fiancé Jean Todt After 6992-Day Engagement!
After their big engagement news, Love Island couple Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were seen arriving at STK for dinner on their romantic holiday in Ibiza
'Love Island UK' Stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Have Dinner Date After Engagement: See Her Ring
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
sex and the city engagement rings gallery
In Case You Forgot Just How Many Engagements Happened on ‘Sex and the City,’ Here Are All the Ring Moments
Stars at Wimbledon
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Are Engaged: 'Love Is All Around'
Hulk Hogan and his new Fiance Sky Daily, 45 step out for a romantic dinner at Latitude 28 in Clearwater after announcing his engagement yesterday at a friends wedding.
Hulk Hogan Spotted Out with New Fiancée Sky Daily After Announcing Engagement: See the Ring!