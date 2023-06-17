Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Stroll Through Saint-Tropez After Engagement

The couple smiled and held hands as they explored the coastal town on Saturday

By
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on June 17, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are living it up in the French Riviera!

The newly engaged couple was photographed strolling through Saint-Tropez on Saturday, smiling and holding hands.

Sánchez, 53, paired a colorful strapless minidress with a nude handbag, and Bezos, 59, opted for a patterned button-up shirt and khaki pants. Both completed their vacation looks with sunglasses and sandals, and Sánchez sported a chunky necklace and sparkly stud earrings that complemented her new engagement ring.

The Amazon founder and Emmy Award-winning journalist’s public outing in the idyllic coastal town comes nearly a month after a source confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

SplashNews.com

The big news arrived as the couple vacationed together in southern France in May. During their getaway, they got a bit cheeky — literally. The pair was photographed holding hands on a romantic walk together last month, and Bezos could be seen giving his fiancée a tap on the rear in the sweet snapshots.

France wasn’t the only stop on the couple’s European tour. Prior to their time in the country, Bezos and Sánchez visited Mallorca, Spain, together. The former news anchor was first spotted rocking her engagement ring while she and Bezos sailed around the Spanish island on “Koru,” the Amazon CEO's $500-million yacht.

The pair also stopped for lunch in Ibiza, where Sánchez couldn't keep her hands off of her new bling, a source told PEOPLE.

More recently, the couple spent time in Italy, sightseeing and dining together. On Friday, they were spotted back in France, where they visited the seaside village of Èze and enjoyed a lunch date at the famous La Chèvre d'Or.

News of the couple’s romance initially surfaced in early January 2019, following Bezos’ announcement of his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. The billionaire shares four children — three sons and one daughter — with Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years.

Around the same time, Sánchez divorced her husband Patrick Whitesell. The former Good Day LA host shares two children with Whitesell, and has one son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Exactly when and how the pair first met is still a mystery, but sources have told PEOPLE that, while collaborating on several projects, the couple "gradually" fell for each other.

Neither Bezos nor Sánchez has commented on their engagement since PEOPLE confirmed the news.

