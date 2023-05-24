Jeff Bezos Is Lauren Sánchez's 'Prince' — and She's 'Elated' About Their Engagement, Says Source

"No one has ever seen her happier," an insider tells PEOPLE

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on May 24, 2023 04:04 PM
Published on May 24, 2023 04:04 PM
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Photo:

 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lauren Sánchez is on “cloud nine” about being engaged to Jeff Bezos, an insider tells PEOPLE.

“No one has ever seen her happier,” the real estate source tells PEOPLE of the Emmy-winning journalist, 53. “She is elated to be engaged to Jeff. He is her prince.” 

Sánchez — the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund — has “a lot of energy, passion and interest in doing good,” the source adds. “She has plans to be involved in projects, including charities that she feels fiery about. Jeff is very supportive.”

And even while they’ve been enjoying their vacation together in Europe on the Amazon founder’s $500 million yacht — where they first showed off her stunning engagement ring — the source adds that “they don’t just sit around” and “are both very hard-working.” 

Early in their relationship, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the pair bonded over their philanthropic efforts, and since then the couple have emphasized their shared commitment to strategic giving

In late 2022, Bezos — currently worth $138 billion, per Forbes — said he plans to give away most of his fortune to support important causes.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he told CNN in a joint interview with Sánchez, who said they make "really great teammates."

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

Earlier this year, in her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, Sánchez told WSJ. Magazine that giving away the bulk of his fortune has long been the billionaire’s plan

"Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she added.

In November, Bezos committed to giving roughly 8% of his current net worth, around $10 billion over 10 years, to the Bezos Earth Fund, which Sánchez champions alongside him.

During her interview with WSJ. Magazine, Sánchez shared that the couple puts a lot of thought into how to make the best impact.

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she said. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

She added, "We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform.”

